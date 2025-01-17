Hair Oiling: Know benefits, correct way of massaging your hair and mistakes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Hair Oiling: Know benefits, correct way of massaging

Ayurvedic medicine recommends oiling the hair to make it strong and thick. Hair oiling brings life to lifeless hair. Oiling provides essential nutrients and vitamins to the hair, which makes the hair look soft and shiny. Oiling the hair not only makes the hair soft but also provides many other benefits. Let us know what happens by oiling the hair and what is the right way to oil the hair.

Benefits of hair oiling

Regularly oiling the hair provides nourishment, which makes them stronger from the roots. Due to this, the chances of hair breakage are greatly reduced. Massaging oil into the scalp increases blood circulation, which makes the hair thicker, strengthens the hair follicles, and prevents breakage. Applying oil to the hair improves its texture. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of some oils can help prevent scalp infections and dandruff. Massaging oil into the scalp helps relieve stress.

How to apply oil to hair?

When warm oil is applied to the hair, it also helps to seal the cuticles and keep the scalp moisturized. Take some oil in a bowl and warm it. Divide your hair into two sections and then take some oil on your fingertips and start applying it to your scalp. Gently massage the oil into the scalp in a circular motion and work your way down to the ends of the hair.

Keep these things in mind while applying oil to your hair:

Do not use too much oil on your hair. This can make your hair sticky.

If you have an oily scalp, avoid applying oil to your scalp, as this can clog hair follicles and irritate the scalp.

Don't leave the oil on for too long. This can make your hair greasy and difficult to manage.

Do not apply oil to dirty hair. This can cause oil to accumulate and irritate the scalp.

Say no to heat tools to dry your hair after applying oil. This can damage your hair.

Do not comb or brush your hair immediately after applying oil. This can cause hair breakage.

