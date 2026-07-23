Think bananas make every smoothie healthier? Gastroenterologist disagrees

New Delhi:

Smoothies are a popular way to combine fruits and other ingredients into a single drink. While bananas are often considered a staple smoothie ingredient, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, recently shared why he prefers not to add them.

In an Instagram video, Dr Sethi listed three reasons behind his view. According to him, bananas may affect antioxidant benefits, increase the simple carbohydrate load when fully ripe, and add more calories to a smoothie.

Bananas may reduce antioxidant benefits

The first reason shared by Dr Sethi is that bananas contain polyphenol oxidase. While discussing this point, he referred to a National Library of Medicine study titled "Impact of Polyphenol Oxidase on the Bioavailability of Flavan-3-ols in Fruit Smoothies: A Controlled, Single-Blinded, Cross-Over Study." According to the gastroenterologist, this enzyme can break down polyphenols, which are beneficial compounds found in ingredients such as berries and green powders. He said these compounds are often included in smoothies for their health benefits.

He further explained that when bananas are blended with such ingredients, polyphenol oxidase may affect these beneficial compounds. As a result, some of the antioxidant benefits associated with berries and green powders may be reduced.

Fully ripe bananas can increase the simple carbohydrate load

Dr Sethi pointed to fully ripe bananas as another concern. He explained that as bananas ripen, they contribute to a higher simple carbohydrate load in smoothies.

This increase in simple carbohydrates can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes, which is another reason for avoiding bananas in smoothies, particularly when they are fully ripe. The doctor listed this among the key factors he considers when choosing ingredients for a smoothie. The carbohydrate content of ripe bananas is something worth keeping in mind.

Bananas can raise the calorie count

The third reason shared by the doctor is linked to calories. He noted that bananas are more calorie-dense than many other fruits commonly used in smoothies.

Because of this, adding bananas can increase the drink's overall calorie count. He included this as another factor to consider when deciding which ingredients to blend into a smoothie.

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