Viral banana coffee recipe: Chef Kunal Kapur shares his easy homemade version

New Delhi:

Coffee trends come and go, but every now and then a simple recipe manages to take over social media feeds. Banana coffee is one such drink. With its creamy texture, natural sweetness and caffeine kick, it has become a favourite among people looking for an easy homemade alternative to café-style beverages.

Joining the trend, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared his own version of the viral drink on Instagram. The recipe uses just a handful of ingredients and comes together in minutes, making it a simple option for anyone curious about the internet's latest coffee obsession.

Kunal Kapur shares his banana coffee recipe

Sharing the recipe on June 4, Kunal Kapur wrote, "While the internet is obsessing over the viral Banana Coffee from 7-Eleven, I couldn't resist creating my own homemade version! Creamy banana, rich coffee, and the perfect balance of sweetness come together for a drink that's refreshing, energising, and surprisingly delicious."

Here's what you'll need:

2 ripe to overripe bananas

Instant coffee powder

Cold water

Ice cubes

How to make banana coffee at home

Add two ripe or overripe bananas to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

In a separate glass, mix instant coffee powder with cold water and stir well until the coffee dissolves completely.

Fill a serving glass with ice cubes.

Pour the prepared cold coffee over the ice.

Carefully add the banana shake on top to create a layered effect.

Serve immediately and enjoy.

The finished drink combines the bold flavour of coffee with the natural sweetness and creamy texture of bananas.

Why banana coffee is getting attention

One reason behind the drink's popularity is that it offers a slightly different approach to traditional cold coffee.

Instead of depending heavily on sugar, syrups or cream for flavour, banana coffee gets much of its sweetness and texture from ripe bananas. This means the drink also contains naturally occurring fibre and potassium from the fruit.

The banana helps mellow some of coffee's bitterness while still allowing the beverage to retain its energising effect.

For many people, that combination of sweetness, creaminess and convenience is exactly what has made banana coffee such a widely shared trend online.

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