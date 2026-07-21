A nutritionist says she never eats these 5 healthy foods at dinner; here's why

New Delhi:

What you eat is important, but when you eat it can also make a difference. While many foods are packed with nutrients and offer several health benefits, some may not be the ideal choice for dinner, as digestion tends to slow down later in the day.

Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani reveals five commonly consumed healthy foods that she avoids at dinner, explaining how they may affect digestion, bloating and sleep quality when eaten at night. According to her, digestion naturally slows down in the evening, and eating certain foods at night could lead to bloating, discomfort or disturbed sleep. Here's a look at the five foods she says she avoids after sunset and the reasons behind them.

1. Spinach

While spinach is packed with nutrients, Sakshi explains that its fibre and iron content can be harder for the body to break down at night when digestion slows. This may leave some people feeling heavy or uncomfortable before bed.

2. Fruits and fruit juices

Fruits are generally healthy, but she suggests avoiding them at dinner because their natural sugars may be more difficult to process later in the day. In some individuals, this can contribute to bloating and affect sleep quality.

3. Raw cucumber and beetroot

According to the nutritionist, raw cucumber and beetroot are considered "cooling" foods. She says they may reduce thermogenesis and weaken the digestive process needed for efficient nutrient breakdown in the evening.

4. Sprouts

Sprouts are rich in fibre and nutrients, but when eaten raw, they require more digestive effort. She notes that consuming them at night may increase the chances of gas, bloating and digestive discomfort.

5. Curd

Curd is a staple in many diets, but Sakshi advises against having it at dinner. She believes its cooling nature can contribute to mucus build-up and may not support optimal digestion during the night.

Timing matters too

The nutritionist concludes that even foods widely regarded as "superfoods" may not suit every time of day. She emphasises that meal timing can play an important role in digestion, comfort and overall well-being, making it important to pay attention not only to what you eat but also to when you eat it.

Also read: These popular vegetables may not be the best choice during the rainy season, warns nutritionist