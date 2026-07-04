Which is a better protein source, paneer or eggs? Gastroenterologist weighs in

New Delhi:

Proteins are required to build muscles and are very important for recovery as well as for making you feel fuller. Two of the most common sources of protein among Indians are paneer and eggs. Now, the question that arises when trying to increase muscle mass or reduce fat is which one to go for?

In a video uploaded on Instagram recently, Dr Shubham Vatsy, a gastroenterologist, compared paneer and eggs based on their protein content and their overall health benefits.

"Paneer gets 8 out of 10"

According to Dr Shubham, paneer is a strong pick for protein needs, and it scores 8 out of 10. 100 grams of paneer provides around 18 grams of protein. However, he pointed out that it also contains a considerable amount of calories and saturated fat.

"Paneer is good for muscle gain, but if you're aiming for fat loss, you'll need to practise portion control because it also provides calories and saturated fat," he explains.

Eggs receive a perfect 10 out of 10

Eggs topped Dr Vatsy's list with a perfect 10 out of 10. Describing eggs as the "Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar combination" of nutrition, he highlighted their impressive nutrient profile. According to Dr Vatsy, one egg contains around 6 grams of protein along with choline, an important nutrient that supports brain health, liver function and muscle health.

"Eggs are one of the best affordable protein sources. They're great for the brain, liver, muscles and also help improve satiety," says Dr Vatsy.

Which one should you choose?

Paneer and eggs are both nutritious and contain high amounts of protein, which can contribute positively to a healthy eating habit. It is important to pick what works for you.

If you want to build muscles, then you should try paneer as it is more likely to offer a high quantity of protein per meal. But if you want to watch your calorie intake or want to reduce fats, then eggs can prove to be a better choice for you due to their quality of making you feel full. Ultimately, it all comes down to what fits your dietary requirements and fitness goals.

Also read: Why this nutritionist gave chole bhature 5/10 and how to turn it into a healthy 10/10