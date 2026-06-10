Why this nutritionist gave chole bhature 5/10 and how to turn it into a healthy 10/10

New Delhi:

Food debates can be surprisingly emotional, especially when beloved Indian dishes are involved. Whether it is a plate of chole bhature on a Sunday morning or a round of pani puri with friends, most people have strong opinions about their favourite foods.

Recently, dietitian and nutritionist Nmami shared an Instagram video in which she rated several popular Indian dishes from a nutrition perspective. Her verdict? Indian food is not the problem. The real issue is overeating and imbalance.

Here's how she rated some of the country's most-loved dishes.

Chole bhature: 5/10

Chole bhature may be a comfort food favourite for many, but according to Nmami, it is far from a perfect meal. She explained that the combination of deep-fried bhature, refined flour and excess fat lowers its nutritional value. However, she believes a few simple modifications can make it significantly healthier.

Nmami recommends preparing bhature at home using whole wheat flour, ragi or jowar and opting for air-frying instead of deep-frying. Pairing the dish with an onion and cabbage salad can also add fibre and improve overall balance. According to her, these small changes can transform chole bhature into a much more nutritious meal.

Dal chawal: 10/10

Dal chawal received the highest score in the ranking.

Nmami described it as a simple homemade meal that offers both nutrition and satisfaction. While dal provides protein, rice supplies energy, making the combination a balanced and wholesome meal.

According to the nutritionist, this classic comfort food remains one of the best examples of a nutritious Indian meal.

Pani puri: 8/10

Pani puri scored surprisingly well.

The nutritionist explained that the filling often contains chana and potatoes, while the flavoured water includes spices that may support digestion.

The catch, however, is portion control.

Nmami says four to five pani puris can be enjoyed without much concern, but excessive consumption is where problems begin.

Idli sambar: A breakfast winner

Among all the dishes discussed, idli sambar emerged as one of the strongest performers.

According to Nmami, idlis are fermented, making them beneficial for gut health. Sambar contributes protein and fibre, while coconut chutney provides additional nutrients.

She described idli sambar as a light yet nutritious breakfast option that combines taste with health benefits.

Pav bhaji: 4/10

Despite containing vegetables, pav bhaji received a relatively low rating.

Nmami pointed out that the dish often lacks sufficient protein and is typically served with generous amounts of butter and refined-flour pav.

That does not mean it should be completely avoided, she clarified. Instead, she recommends enjoying it occasionally while being mindful of portion sizes and overall dietary balance.

Jalebi: 3/10

Jalebi received the lowest score in the ranking.

According to Nmami, jalebi primarily consists of sugar, refined flour and syrup, offering very little nutritional value. She explained that such foods can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

However, she emphasised that a low rating does not mean people should never eat jalebi. Occasional indulgence is perfectly fine as long as portion sizes remain reasonable.

Also read: What should you eat for breakfast in summer? Here's a nutritionist's guide