Summer diet tips: Why protein should be on your plate

New Delhi:

Summer has a way of changing how we eat. Heavy meals feel like too much, energy dips faster, and staying hydrated becomes a priority. It’s also the time when many people start focusing on fitness, whether it’s for health or simply to feel lighter and more active.

A protein-rich diet, experts say, can make that transition easier.

Why protein matters more in summer

When temperatures rise, the body works harder to maintain energy levels. Protein helps by keeping you fuller for longer, supporting muscle health, and preventing sudden crashes in energy. It also plays a role in weight management, something many people focus on during this season.

According to Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, a simple, balanced approach to protein intake can help maintain both energy and overall health.

Start your day with steady energy

Mornings set the tone for the rest of the day. A small handful of almonds paired with boiled eggs can provide a balanced start. Almonds offer healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium, while eggs add complete protein that keeps you energised without feeling heavy. It’s a simple combination, but one that works well for busy mornings.

Keep lunch light but filling

Lunch during summer works best when it is balanced but not overwhelming. A grilled chicken breast salad with greens, cucumber, and tomatoes gives you lean protein along with hydration and fibre. It keeps you satisfied without that post-lunch sluggishness.

Eat healthier snacks in the evenings

Towards the end of the day, energy levels might drop again. For a quick pick-me-up without going for sweets, a bowl of Greek yoghurt with chia seeds will do. You'll get protein, gut-friendly food, and some refreshment, too.

Cap off your day with a nutritious dinner

It's best if your dinner is light yet full of nutrients. Eating a dish of baked salmon with quinoa and veggies will provide you with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other important nutrients. It promotes recovery and won't burden your body with a heavy meal.

Some small changes that lead to big results

Other than eating better, there are a few things you can do. Hydration, portion control, and reducing carbs throughout the day can help you feel better. Incorporating some exercises into your daily routine will contribute to maintaining fitness during this period.

Eating right in summer is less about strict diets and more about balance. A protein-rich approach can help you stay energised, manage hunger, and support your fitness goals without feeling weighed down.

Because sometimes, the best changes are the ones that feel simple enough to stick to.

Also read: Smoothies, juices, protein shakes: The truth about ‘healthy drinks’ no one tells you