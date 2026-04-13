Smoothies, juices, protein shakes: The truth about ‘healthy drinks’ no one tells you

New Delhi:

Smoothies, fresh juices, protein shakes. They sit at the centre of modern “healthy” living. Quick, convenient, and often marketed as nutrient-packed, they seem like the perfect fix for busy routines. But here’s where it gets complicated. Not everything that looks healthy works the way we think it does.

The problem with drinking your calories

One of the biggest concerns with these drinks is how the body processes them. Unlike whole foods, liquid calories move through the system faster and often fail to trigger the same feeling of fullness. This means you may end up consuming more than your body actually needs, without even realising it. Over time, that adds up.

Where the fibre disappears

Juices, in particular, lose most of their fibre during processing. But fibre does not just add extra value; it helps slow down the rate at which sugar is absorbed into the bloodstream. Without fibre, the absorption rate of sugar types like fructose becomes fast. “Liquid calories are often underestimated because they bypass the body’s natural satiety signals,” explains Dr Hetashvi Gondaliya, Diabetes and Endocrinology specialist.

The hidden sugar effect

Even when there is no added sugar, the natural sugars in fruits can become concentrated in liquid form. A single glass of juice may contain the equivalent of multiple fruits, minus the fibre that helps regulate their impact. Such rapid uptake can be taxing on the liver and ultimately have an impact on insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is one of the primary factors associated with metabolic syndrome.

What about protein shakes?

Protein shakes are perceived as a healthier option, particularly among people who are health-conscious. While they can be useful in certain situations, they are not always necessary for everyone. Many commercially available options come with added sugars, flavouring agents, and unnecessary calories. In absence of awareness of true protein requirements, they could be quietly contributing to an overconsumption problem. It does not entail eliminating them entirely.

This is not to say that they should never be consumed. It all comes down to the timing and method of consumption.

Whole fruits are generally a better choice than juices. Smoothies that retain fibre and avoid added sugars can be more balanced. Protein shakes, when used under guidance or for specific needs, can also have a place.

Also read: How to make Punjabi lassi at home: A classic Baisakhi drink with health benefits