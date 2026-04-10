How to make Punjabi lassi at home: A classic Baisakhi drink with health benefits

New Delhi:

When Baisakhi comes around, a few things feel almost expected. Festive food, loud music, bright colours. And somewhere in between all of that, a tall glass of lassi just fits in naturally.

Cold, creamy, and lightly sweet, Punjabi lassi is one of the first drinks people think of during this time. It is simple at its core. Curd, a bit of water, and some sweetness, usually jaggery. The sweet version is the most common, though some homes still prefer salty or flavoured ones.

Why Punjabi lassi is closely linked with Punjab

Punjabi lassi has strong roots in everyday life in Punjab. In farming households, fresh curd was always easy to prepare. Buffalo and cow milk would be set into thick curd and then churned by hand in large pots.

That process created a smooth, rich drink without much effort. Over time, it just became a regular part of meals. Something people were used to having, not just on special days.

Why Punjabi lassi is popular during Baisakhi

Baisakhi marks the harvest season and brings with it a sense of celebration. There is music, dancing, colourful clothes, and family gatherings.

Food plays a big role too. Punjabi lassi is often served with dishes like makki di roti, sarson da saag, or chole kulche. After a heavy meal, the chilled drink feels light and refreshing. It works for everyone. Children, adults, all of them.

Why Punjabi lassi is considered a healthy summer drink

Curd is the main ingredient, and it naturally contains protein, calcium, and probiotics. These probiotics may help support digestion, especially during the summer months.

Flavour can be adjusted easily. Cardamom, rose water, saffron, or chopped nuts are often added. If you want to keep it on the healthier side, jaggery or honey can replace refined sugar. Using fresh curd also helps maintain a better texture.

Make sweet Punjabi lassi with cardamom and malai

Punjabi lassi has a rich, creamy taste with a thick and smooth texture. Cardamom gives it a mild aroma, while malai adds extra creaminess. It feels even better when served chilled, especially with spicy Punjabi dishes.

Ingredients

2 cups thick curd

½ cup chilled water

2 tbsp jaggery powder

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp fresh malai

4 to 5 ice cubes

1 tbsp chopped pistachios or almonds

Step-by-step instructions

Add curd, chilled water, jaggery powder, cardamom powder, and ice cubes to a blender

Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until thick and frothy

Pour into tall glasses

Top with fresh malai and sprinkle chopped pistachios or almonds

Refrigerate for 5 minutes if you want it colder

Serve immediately

Why this Punjabi lassi works as a healthy summer drink

Punjabi lassi offers more than just a refreshing taste. According to USDA, thick curd provides protein and calcium, while malai adds richness and energy. Cardamom and nuts contribute small amounts of antioxidants and minerals.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Glass Main Source Calories 180–220 kcal Curd, malai Protein 6–8 g Thick curd Calcium 220–250 mg Curd, malai Healthy Fat 7–9 g Malai, nuts Carbohydrates 18–22 g Jaggery Probiotics Moderate amount Curd

All of this makes it a drink that is both cooling and nourishing at the same time.

FAQs

Can Punjabi lassi be made without a blender?

Yes, it can be whisked by hand using a churner or even a spoon until smooth and frothy

Which curd is best for thick Punjabi lassi?

Fresh full-fat curd works best as it gives a thicker and creamier texture

Can Punjabi lassi be made without sugar?

Yes, jaggery, honey, or even dates can be used instead

How is Punjabi lassi different from buttermilk?

Punjabi lassi is thicker and creamier, while buttermilk is thinner and usually salty

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