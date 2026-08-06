Chocolate, sugar or salty snacks? Here's what your cravings could really mean

New Delhi:

We've all been there. One minute you're perfectly fine, and the next you're desperately craving chocolate, chips or something sweet. While it's tempting to brush these cravings off as a lack of willpower, they may sometimes be your body's way of signalling that it needs something more than just a quick snack.

Nutritionist and dietitian Kiran Kukreja, who shares health tips on Instagram through @nuttyovernutritionn, recently explained that some common cravings could be linked to nutritional needs. In her post, she wrote, "Next time you find yourself reaching for sugar, chips or chocolate, pause for a second. Instead of fighting the craving, try giving your body what it might actually need."

Here's what she says your cravings could be trying to tell you.

Craving chocolate? You may need more magnesium

If chocolate is your go-to comfort food, your body could be asking for more magnesium, according to Kiran. Rather than satisfying the craving with a chocolate bar every time, she suggests adding magnesium-rich foods to your meals. Good options include cashews, pumpkin seeds, spinach and beans, which can help meet your body's nutritional needs while also keeping you fuller.

Constantly craving sugar? Protein might be the missing piece

Always reaching for biscuits, sweets or desserts? The dietitian says frequent sugar cravings can sometimes be linked to low protein intake. Instead of sugary snacks, she recommends choosing roasted chana, Greek yoghurt, eggs or a protein shake. Protein helps keep you satisfied for longer and may reduce the urge to snack on sugary foods throughout the day.

Craving salty snacks? Your body may be asking for electrolytes

If chips, namkeen or other salty treats are constantly on your mind, dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance could be playing a role. Kiran suggests replenishing electrolytes with coconut water, buttermilk or lemon water. If you're looking for a crunchy snack, roasted makhana can be a healthier alternative.

Can't stop thinking about carbs? Your body may need more energy

Bread, rice, pasta or other carbohydrate-rich foods often get blamed for cravings, but Kiran says they may simply reflect your body's need for energy. Instead of reaching for heavily processed options, she recommends nourishing your body with wholesome carbohydrate sources such as fruits, sweet potatoes, rice and oats, which provide sustained energy.

Don't ignore your cravings; understand them

Kiran ends with a simple reminder: cravings aren't always the enemy. Sometimes, they're your body's way of asking for better nourishment rather than processed snacks.

That said, cravings don't have a single cause. Stress, poor sleep, hormonal fluctuations, emotions and lifestyle habits can all influence what you're reaching for. Listening to your body while focusing on a balanced, nutrient-rich diet may help you make healthier choices without feeling deprived. After all, the goal isn't to fight every craving, but to understand what your body might really be asking for.

Also read:

Tired of chips? Sanjeev Kapoor's masala makhana recipe is crunchy, spicy and ready in minutes