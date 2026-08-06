7 everyday foods a nutritionist swears by for better digestion during the monsoon

New Delhi:

When the monsoon arrives, so do digestive troubles. Bloating, acidity, indigestion, and a heavy feeling after meals become surprisingly common, thanks to the combination of humidity, changing eating habits and our love for fried comfort foods. Most of us instinctively reach for ginger tea or a pinch of turmeric, and while both deserve their place in the kitchen, they're far from the only foods that can support gut health during this season.

According to Dr Ridhima Khamesra, nutritionist and health coach, there are several everyday ingredients that quietly do an excellent job of keeping digestion on track during the rainy months. Here are seven foods she recommends adding to your plate.

Moong dal: Gentle on the stomach

Dr Khamesra says a simple bowl of moong dal khichdi may not look exciting, but it's one of the best meals for sluggish digestion during the monsoon.

Cooked with rice and minimal oil or spices, moong dal is easy to digest and doesn't put unnecessary strain on the gut when your digestive system is already feeling slow.

Ajwain: A small spice with big digestive benefits

Ajwain is often associated with postpartum care, but Dr Khamesra believes it deserves a place in everyone's kitchen.

She suggests chewing a pinch after a heavy meal or adding it to dal while cooking. According to her, it can help ease gas and bloating surprisingly quickly.

Swap curd for buttermilk

If you usually end your meals with curd, it may be worth switching to buttermilk (chaas) during the rainy season.

Dr Khamesra explains that buttermilk, especially when prepared with roasted cumin and a little black salt, feels lighter than curd and may help digestion instead of making you feel overly heavy after meals.

Fennel seeds can help after heavy meals

There's a reason many Indian households end meals with saunf.

Whether you chew fennel seeds after dinner or brew them into a warm tea, Dr Khamesra says they can gently ease the bloated, heavy feeling that often follows fried monsoon favourites.

Bottle gourd deserves another chance

Bottle gourd may not be the most exciting vegetable on your plate, but according to Dr Khamesra, that's exactly what makes it so useful.

Rich in water and fibre while being easy to digest, it's a light option for the gut. She also notes that vegetables growing above the ground may be a better choice during the monsoon, when produce closer to wet soil can carry a higher risk of contamination.

Pomegranate is a smart seasonal fruit

Instead of relying on cut fruit that spoils quickly in humid weather, Dr Khamesra recommends pomegranate.

Apart from being rich in fibre, it stays fresh longer and is a practical fruit choice when digestion feels slow.

Start your day with jeera water

Sometimes, the simplest habits make the biggest difference.

Dr Khamesra suggests soaking cumin seeds overnight and drinking the jeera water warm the next morning. According to her, it may help activate digestive enzymes before your first meal, making it a better way to begin the day than a strong cup of tea on an empty stomach.

Healthy digestion starts with everyday choices

Dr Khamesra points out that turmeric and ginger remain excellent additions to your monsoon diet, but they don't have to do all the heavy lifting on their own. Everyday ingredients like moong dal, ajwain, buttermilk, fennel seeds, bottle gourd, pomegranate and jeera can all play a role in supporting digestion during the rainy season.

Making a few simple swaps in your daily meals may be all your gut needs to feel a little lighter, especially during a season when digestive discomfort becomes all too common.

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