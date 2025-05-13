Peanut Butter vs Almond Butter: Which is healthier? Nutty debate settled! Compare the health benefits of peanut butter and almond butter. Know which nut butter reigns supreme for your dietary needs.

New Delhi:

Butter has become an important part of our diet today. Peanut butter has been a major staple in the American pantry. But recently, many types of nut butter, such as almond butter, have gained popularity. But one question always arises in our mind: which nut butter is healthier? While almond butter typically costs more than peanut butter , does that mean it is healthier? When faced with so many options, making the healthy choice is usually not obvious for most of us. We will break down the nutritional content of both almond and peanut butter to determine which has more health benefits. Just remember, it is not just one or two but the entire package of nutritional elements that determines how good a food is for your health.

Almond butter nutrition facts

Calories: 101 calories

Protein: 2.4 g

Carbohydrates: 3.4 g

Total Fat: 9.5 g

Sugar 0 g

Almond butter vs peanut butter: Nutritional comparison

For a quick answer, both nut butters have the same nutritional value. Almond butter is slightly healthier than peanut butter, as it contains more vitamins, minerals and fibre. Both nut butters are almost equal in calories and sugar, but peanut butter has slightly more protein than almond butter.

1. Calories

Most nuts and nut butters are about the same in terms of calories per ounce. Two tablespoons of peanut or almond butter have just 200 calories, so if your main concern is calories, it may not matter. However, all nut butters are considered high in calories compared to other foods, so be careful about how much you put on your toast.

2. Healthy Fats

Most of us assume that fat means obese when we hear the name of fat, but that's not true. Healthy fat is one of the essential nutrients for the body. Almost all types of nuts contain large amounts of fat, but that doesn't mean they are bad for you. Peanut butter has a slight edge over almond butter. Both almond butter and peanut butter are high in monounsaturated fat, the type of fat linked to a reduction in heart disease and better blood sugar.

However, a 2-tablespoon serving of almond butter contains about 25 percent more monounsaturated fat than the same amount of peanut butter. A tablespoon of peanut butter contains more than twice the saturated fat as a serving of almond butter. While saturated fat isn't necessarily harmful in small amounts, too much of it can raise your cholesterol, increasing your risk of heart disease.

3. Vitamins and Minerals

Both vitamins and minerals are considered helpful in keeping the body healthy. When it comes to vitamins and minerals, almond butter is once again at the forefront. It has almost three times more vitamin E than peanut butter, twice as much iron, and seven times more calcium. As an antioxidant, vitamin E helps prevent the development of plaque in your arteries, which can clog them and eventually lead to a heart attack.

Calcium supports your bone health, and iron is essential for your red blood cells. Peanut butter doesn't necessarily lack vitamins and minerals. It also contains plenty of vitamin E, calcium, and iron. It just doesn't have as much as almond butter. Both peanut butter and almond butter can contain a healthy dose of potassium, biotin, magnesium, and zinc.

4. Fibre

Fibre makes you feel full faster, which helps you maintain weight in a healthy way. It also helps lower your cholesterol. Fortunately, all nuts contain fibre. When it comes to fibre content, almond butter once again comes out on top when compared to peanut butter. Two tablespoons of almond butter contain about 3.3 grams of fibre, while 2 tablespoons of peanut butter have just 1.6 grams.

5. Protein

Protein is one of the essential nutrients for the body. Nut butters are a great source of vegetable protein. As it turns out, peanut butter has a small lead over almond butter in terms of protein content. One serving of almond butter contains 6.7 grams of protein, and one serving of peanut butter contains 7.1 grams of protein. In comparison, a large egg contains just over 6 grams of protein.

6. Sugar

The mention of sugar raises a question in our minds. How much sugar is there in each thing? So let us tell you that almond butter has less sugar; natural almond butter and peanut butter are very low in sugar overall. However, be aware that some brands of nut butter are sweetened with extra sugar. Whatever nut butter you are using, stick to the natural version. In other words, check the ingredients label and make sure it does not have sugar on it.

What does the research say?

If we go by research, research has repeatedly shown that people who regularly include nuts or nut butter in their diet are less likely to have heart disease or type 2 diabetes than those who do not eat nuts regularly. Research also shows that regular consumption of nuts does not increase obesity. Despite the fact that nuts are high in calories. Most research shows that the type of nut or nut butter does not make a difference. For example, a study of more than 6,000 women with type 2 diabetes found that eating five or more servings of nuts or peanut butter per week can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.

On a strictly nutritional basis, the verdict is that almond butter is healthier than peanut butter, but only by a little. Given that almond butter is a harder hit on your wallet, unless you're sticking to a special variety made specifically for almonds, peanut butter is still an excellent healthy option. If you're not really sure, just remember to choose a nut butter that contains no added sugars, hydrogenated oils, trans fats, or artificial ingredients. The label should only have one ingredient, "peanut" or "almond." As with any type of food, control is key.

ALSO READ: World Cocktail Day: Beat the summer heat with these 5 refreshing cocktail recipes