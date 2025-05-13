World Cocktail Day: Beat the summer heat with these 5 refreshing cocktail recipes Cheers to summer! Celebrate World Cocktail Day with these 5 refreshing drink recipes that'll beat the heat. From fruity twists to cooling concoctions, find your perfect summer sipper.

New Delhi:

As the summer sun sizzles, there's no better way to beat the heat than with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Channel your inner mixologist and make something unique for yourself or your loved ones. The tropical cocktails and the alcoholic options wonderfully enhance your at-home happy hour experience. On World Cocktail Day, we're shaking things up with 5 cool concoctions that'll quench your thirst and elevate your summer vibes. From fruity twists to revitalising blends, get ready to toast to the perfect summer sipper!

1. Lemon Ninja by Nishant K. Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy

Ingredients:

2 slices of grapefruit

1 slice of orange

2 basil leaves

15 ml lemon juice

15 ml simple syrup

20 ml orange juice

60 ml gin

Method:

Use a fancy, clear glass.

Add all ingredients to a shaker.

Shake well with ice cubes.

Strain and pour into the glass.

Garnish with a basil leaf and a slice of grapefruit.

2. Bittersweet Spritz by Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden

Ingredients (per serving):

30 ml Gin

30 ml Aperol

15 ml Elderflower syrup

15 ml Fresh lemon juice

60 ml Soda water (to top)

Ice

Method:

Fill a wine glass.

Add gin, Aperol, elderflower syrup, and lemon juice.

Stir gently to combine.

Top with soda water.

Give a gentle stir to integrate the soda.

Garnish with an orange wheel and a mix of frozen berries.

3. Pulp Fiction by Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden

Ingredients (per serving):

40 ml Vodka

60 ml Fresh apple juice

20 ml Beetroot juice (cold-pressed)

15 ml Fresh lemon juice

10 ml Vanilla syrup

Ice

Method:

Add vodka, apple juice, beetroot juice, lemon juice, and vanilla syrup into a shaker.

Add ice and shake vigorously for about 10–15 seconds.

Fine strain into a chilled coupe or rocks glass with fresh ice (optional for rocks).

Garnish with a thin apple slice or orange twist.

4. Trufflesome by Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden

Ingredients (per serving):

40 ml Gin

15 ml Yuzu purée

20 ml Lemon juice

10 ml Sugar syrup

15 ml Aquafaba (or 1 egg white)

2–3 drops of Truffle oil (use sparingly)

Ice

Method:

Add all ingredients (including aquafaba and truffle oil) to a shaker without ice.

Dry shake vigorously for 15–20 seconds to emulsify the aquafaba.

Add ice and shake again for 10–15 seconds (wet shake).

Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a fine zest of lemon or a drop of truffle oil floated on the foam.

5. Salty Bae by Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist at Monkey Bar

Ingredients:

Skinos Mastiha – 60 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice – 15 ml

Dry White Wine – 15 ml

Olive Brine – 5 ml

Saline Solution – 4 drops

Soda Water – 60 ml

Method:

Build directly in a chilled highball glass over ice.

Stir gently to mix.

Garnish with cucumber slices and green olives

