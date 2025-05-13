Consume makhana in raw milk for breakfast during summer; know health benefits Beat the summer heat with a nutritious breakfast! Know the benefits of consuming makhana in raw milk, from boosting energy to aiding hydration. Learn how this combo can keep you cool and healthy.

New Delhi:

Health experts recommend eating dried fruits to stay healthy. But most dried fruits have a very hot effect. Therefore, eating dry fruits in this season can increase the heat in the body. Especially people with Pitta Dosha may have a problem with a burning sensation in the stomach from eating dry fruits. But, in this situation, consuming makhana can be beneficial. Makhana is such a dry fruit, which has a cold effect. Everyone can consume Makhana even in the summer season. Although most people eat makhana by roasting it. But, if you want, you can also eat makhana by soaking it in raw milk. Makhana soaked in milk is very beneficial for health. This provides many essential nutrients to the body. Let us know what the benefits are of eating makhana soaked in raw milk in summer.

1. Fatigue and weakness will go away

Eating Makhana soaked in raw milk gives strength to the body. It boosts energy. If you eat Makhana soaked in raw milk every night, it will remove the fatigue of the day. On the other hand, if you consume it on an empty stomach in the morning, then your body will have energy throughout the day. You will feel energetic. Eating milk and Makhana also removes weakness from the body.

2. Bones will become stronger

Milk and makhana are both very good sources of calcium. If you eat makhana soaked in raw milk, it will strengthen your bones. Eating milk and makhana together removes calcium deficiency. It provides relief from joint and knee pain. To strengthen bones, you can mix makhana in raw milk and eat it every morning.

3. You will get relief from constipation

Nowadays most people are suffering from constipation. If you also have a constipation problem, then you can eat makhana soaked in raw milk. Makhana is high in fibre, which improves digestion. Eating makhana improves the digestive system. It cures problems like constipation, indigestion, and gas. To get rid of constipation , you can eat makhana soaked in milk every night .

4. Keep your weight under control

Makhana is low in calories. Also, the fibre content is high. In such a situation, if you eat makhana soaked in milk, then it will keep the weight under control. Eating makhana soaked in milk keeps the stomach full for a long time. This reduces hunger and helps in losing weight. Eating makhana also boosts metabolism.

How to eat makhana in raw milk?

You can include makhanas soaked in raw milk in your diet. For this, take a glass of milk. Add 10-12 makhanas in it. Now leave this milk for 10-15 minutes. When the makhanas are well soaked in milk, you can consume them. You can consume makhanas soaked in milk in the morning for breakfast or at night before sleeping. This will give many tremendous health benefits.

