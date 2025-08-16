Top 7 high-protein snacks to enjoy on cosy and rainy evenings While snacks are good, it would be better if it consisted of protein. Consuming high-protein snacks can help to boost your protein intake for the day. Here are some high-protein snacks you can enjoy on cosy and rainy evenings.

It has been raining across different parts of the country, and what’s better than enjoying chai and snacks during these rainy evenings. The warmth of the chai paired with the perfect snack can make evenings truly memorable.

While snacks are good, it would be better if it consisted of protein. Consuming high-protein snacks can help to boost your protein intake for the day. Here are some high-protein snacks you can enjoy on cosy and rainy evenings.

High-protein snacks for rainy evenings

Roasted Chickpeas: Crunchy and spiced roasted chickpeas are packed with protein and fiber. They’re guilt-free, filling and taste amazing with masala chai. Paneer Tikka: Paneer is an excellent vegetarian source of protein. Lightly marinated and grilled paneer cubes make for a hot and smoky snack to enjoy when it’s raining outside. Sprout Chaat: Sprouted moong or chana tossed with onions, tomatoes and spices is refreshing and nutritious. It’s high in protein and easy to digest. Egg Bhurji: This is a spiced Indian-style scrambled egg dish that is quick, wholesome and protein-rich. Pairing it with toast or just enjoying it hot makes rainy evenings special. Peanut Chikki or Energy Bites: Jaggery and peanuts come together in this traditional treat. Peanuts are a great source of plant-based protein, making it a sweet yet healthy chai-time partner. Grilled Chicken Skewers: For non-vegetarians, grilled chicken marinated with herbs and spices is a good protein-packed snack that’s both tasty and filling. Greek Yoghurt with Nuts: A creamy bowl of Greek yoghurt topped with roasted almonds or walnuts can give you protein, probiotics and crunch that’s perfect if you want something light yet satisfying.

