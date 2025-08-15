PM Modi advocates cutting down oil consumption during I-Day speech; here are some oil-free recipes to try PM Modi, during his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence also shed light on the rising cases of obesity in the country, calling it a potential “huge crisis”. He called for lowering oil consumption. Here are some oil-free recipes that you can try at home easily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to the nation spoke about an increasing health crisis in India; obesity. Speaking from the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, PM Modi called obesity a potential “huge crisis”.

He urged citizens to take simple steps at home to slow this trend while tying it to national economic health. He also spoke on the rise of “lifestyle diseases” and how it impacts millions of Indians. The Prime Minister said, “In the coming years, obesity can become a major challenge for our country.

PM Modi on rising obesity in India

Speaking about it, he further said, “If every family decides to reduce the use of cooking oil by 10%, it will benefit the health of the nation.” Reducing oil consumption can significantly improve your overall health and well-being. When you reduce your oil consumption, it improves your heart health, reduces risk of stroke, helps in management of blood sugar levels and lowers cholesterol levels among others.

Hence, it is important that you keep a check on your oil consumption. However, if you’re wondering how to reduce the oil consumption, you can start with trying recipes that use little to no oil. Here are some oil-free recipes that you can try at home easily.

Oil-free recipes you should try

Chickpea Salad: This is a good protein-rich option that doesn’t need any oil. It can be made with boiled chickpeas, chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, lemon juice and fresh herbs. It is light, refreshing and filling, made without a drop of oil. Vegetable Stir-Fry (Water-Sauteed): Instead of oil, use vegetable broth or water to saute carrots, broccoli, bell peppers and mushrooms. Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavour. You can also use this to make wraps or rolls. Baked Sweet Potato Fries: Slice sweet potatoes into thin strips, coat with paprika and salt and bake until crispy. This is perfect for guilt-free snacking. Stuffed Bell Peppers: Fill bell peppers with a mix of cooked brown rice, black beans, corn, tomato and spices. Bake until tender for a wholesome and colourful meal. Steamed Idli: This is a classic South Indian breakfast that’s made from fermented rice and urad dal batter. It is soft and fluffy which is made by steaming and is completely oil-free. Zucchini Noodles with Tomato Sauce: Use a spiralizer to make zucchini noodles and toss with homemade tomato-basil sauce. It is light yet satisfying. Lentil Soup: Simmer red or green lentils with onion, tomato, celery and spices. This is a warm and hearty meal that’s low in fat and high in fibre.

