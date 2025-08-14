Janmashtami 2025 vrat recipes you’ll love making in minutes Fasting on Janmashtami? Try these quick, healthy vrat recipes to keep your energy up and your celebrations light yet fulfilling.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is a day of devotion, joy, and fasting for millions of devotees across India. This year, while you observe your vrat, you don’t need to compromise on taste or nutrition.

Fasting on Janmashtami doesn’t mean going hungry; it’s about choosing light, sattvic dishes that keep your energy levels up. Here’s a collection of quick, healthy, and delicious vrat recipes you can prepare in minutes to make your celebration both divine and wholesome.

Healthy vrat recipes for Janmashtami

These simple vrat-friendly dishes are perfect for keeping you energised throughout your fast.

1. Samak rice pulao

Samak ke chawal (barnyard millet) is gluten-free, high in fibre and cooks in just 10–12 minutes. Saute it with boiled potatoes, cumin seeds and chopped coriander. It can be a good replacement for regular rice that you can’t consume during your fast and it also keeps you full for longer.

2. Sweet Potato Chaat

Boiled sweet potato (shakarkandi) is rich in beta-carotene and is naturally sweet. You can toss it with rock salt, lemon juice, green chili and a pinch of black pepper. This quick snack is high in fibre and perfect for the evening during your fast.

3. Fruit and Yoghurt Bowl

This is a refreshing and no-cook option. You can combine diced fruits of your choice like banana, apple, papaya, pomegranate and other fruits with chilled fresh yoghurt. Then sprinkle some roasted makhana or flaxseeds for the extra crunch. This will give you energy during your fast and also keep you hydrated without making you feel heavy.

4. Coconut Ladoo

This is a dish that doesn’t have much of a hassle. Mix together fresh grated coconut with jaggery and a bit of cardamom powder. This can make an instant sweet in less than 10 minutes. Just make sure to dry roast the coconut lightly to enhance the flavour.

5. Sabudana Khichdi

This is everyone’s favourite and is a classic vrat recipe. Sabudana khichdi is rich in carbohydrates and gives you instant energy. You can cook it with minimal ghee, roasted peanuts, green chillies and rock salt. If you want to lower the cooking time, soak the sabudana for 2-3 hours. This helps to reduce the cooking time.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: August 15 or 16? Find the right date and midnight puja muhurat