Krishna Janmashtami 2025: August 15 or 16? Find the right date and midnight puja muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami also celebrates the divine birth of Lord Krishna. He is the eighth avatar of Vishnu and devotees celebrate his birthday in the spirit of worship, cheer, and midnight prayers across the expanse of India. In 2025, this festival shall take on a two-day format: August 15 and 16.

The reason for the two celebrations is due to differences in regional traditions and lunar calendar calculations. For most devotees, the heart of the celebration is the Nishita Puja. This is the sacred midnight moment believed to be Krishna’s birth time.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 date and why there are two days of celebration

Janmashtami in 2025 will be observed over two days due to differing regional and sectarian interpretations of the lunar calendar. The main aspect of the festival is the Ashtami tithi (the eighth day of the waning moon) in the month of Bhadrapada, but various Hindu sects and locales place different significance on the exact timing of the Ashtami as well as the occurrence of Rohini Nakshatra (a lunar mansion).

Smarta Sampradaya: This community, which includes householders, typically celebrates Janmashtami according to the Ashtami tithi and the presence of Rohini Nakshatra.

Vaishnava Sampradaya: This group, which primarily focuses on the worship of Vishnu, often observes Janmashtami based on the Udaya Tithi (the timing at sunrise) of the Ashtami.

Regional Variations: Certain regions may also prioritise the lunar day (Ashtami) that coincides with particular lunar mansions like Rohini Nakshatra or the Taurus sign (Vrishabha).

As a result, in 2025, some individuals might celebrate on August 15th according to the Smarta tradition, whereas others may observe it on August 16th following the Vaishnava tradition or regional customs. This is reportedly why the celebrations take place on two different days.

Significance of Nishita puja and midnight rituals

The midnight celebration, known as Nishita Puja, transforms temples and homes into vibrant epicentres of devotion, resonating with soul-stirring chanting, the auspicious blast of conch shells, and fervent devotional songs.

This year, the Nishita Kaal falls between 12:04 AM and 12:47 AM on August 16, making the night of August 15 especially significant for fasting, prayers, and festive rituals.

During this sacred moment, exquisitely made idols of baby Krishna are lovingly bathed, adorned in magnificent new clothes, and tenderly nestled in beautiful cradles in time for his divine arrival.

It is after this sacred rite, viewing the birth of divinity, that devotees humbly break their daylong fast and partake of blessed prasad, usually of milk and butter, which the Lord Krishna adored.

How to observe Krishna Janmashtami at home

Even if you can’t visit a temple, you can deeply honour the festival and maintain its spiritual essence right at home. Begin by meticulously cleaning and decorating your puja area to create a sacred space. Prepare traditional sweets like makhan mishri or panjiri and offer them with all devotion.

Read the divine stories like the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela and further steep oneself in the tale. Many families actively participated in small dahi handi activities with their children, keeping these beloved practices vividly alive through the years.

