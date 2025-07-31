Krishna Janmashtami: Rituals, bhog and puja items list for 16 August 2025 Planning to celebrate Janmashtami 2025 at home? Here’s your complete puja checklist, bhog items, and easy rituals to welcome Laddu Gopal with love and devotion.

New Delhi:

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with immense devotion to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

According to ancient scriptures, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth lunar day) during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month under the Rohini Nakshatra. The festival holds special religious and cultural significance and is observed with traditional rituals across India and among Hindu communities worldwide.

In 2025, Janmashtami will be celebrated on 16 August. On this holy day, temples are adorned with dazzling decorations, homes are lit with devotion, and elaborate tableaus (jhankis) depicting Krishna's life scenes are displayed in public places.

Devotees also perform puja at home, offering prayers and preparing special bhog (offerings) for the deity. If you’re planning to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami this year, here is a complete guide to the essential items you'll need for the puja and how to perform it step by step.

Essential puja items for Krishna Janmashtami 2025

To perform a complete and traditional Janmashtami puja, the following items are required:

An idol or picture of Lord Krishna (Laddu Gopal)

A wooden pedestal (chowki) and red cloth

Puja thali (ritual plate)

Flowers – especially roses and marigolds, basil leaves (tulsi), banana leaves, betel nuts, and betel leaves

Sweets, fruits, yoghurt, butter, mishri (rock sugar), dry fruits mix (panch mewa), panchamrit (a sacred mix of milk, yoghurt, ghee, honey, and sugar), and panjiri

Ganga jal (holy water), sandalwood paste, kumkum, akshat (uncooked rice), perfume (itra), and clean water

A cradle (jhula) for baby Krishna

Ornaments and accessories for Laddu Gopal such as: flute, earrings, silver bangles, turban, garland, tilak, anklets or waistband, kajal (kohl), and peacock feathers

How to perform Krishna Janmashtami puja at home

Cleanse the space where the puja will be conducted. Spread a red cloth on a raised platform (chowki) and place the Krishna idol or image on it. Bathe the idol with Panchamrit, followed by clean water, and then dress the deity in new clothes. Adorn Lord Krishna with ornaments and perform his shringar (decoration). Place the idol in a cradle and gently swing it as a symbolic gesture. Offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and bhog, followed by aarti. Distribute prasadam among family members and guests after the puja concludes.

This spiritual celebration is not just a ritual but an opportunity to reconnect with faith, love, and the divine leelas of Lord Krishna. Whether celebrated at a grand scale or in the quiet sanctity of your home, Janmashtami brings with it joy, blessings, and a reminder of the eternal triumph of dharma.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.

