Eating vegetarian? 5 best omega-3 rich foods that you should add to your diet

Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that play an important role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Since our bodies cannot produce omega-3 on their own, they must be obtained through food sources or supplements. Omega-3 helps you get better immunity, supports eye health and can even lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Fish is one of the best and most common sources of omega-3 fatty acids. However, a lot of people can’t eat this since they follow a vegetarian or vegan diet. You can always choose vegetarian alternatives that too have omega-3 in them. Here are some of the best vegetarian omega-3 rich foods that you should add to your diet.

Best vegetarian omega-3 rich foods

Chia Seeds: These are tiny but powerful and are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3s. They also give you fibre, protein and antioxidants, which make them great for digestion and overall wellness. Flaxseeds: Ground flaxseeds or flaxseed oil are great to boost your omega-3 intake. Adding them to smoothies, oatmeal or baked goods is an easy way to improve heart health and support digestion. Walnuts: Walnuts are not only tasty but they also have alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is a type of omega-3. They improve brain health and help reduce inflammation. Hemp Seeds: Hemp seeds are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. They’re also high in protein which makes them a good option for vegetarians who have to fulfill their nutritional needs. Edamame and Soy Products: Soybeans and soy-based foods like tofu and tempeh have omega-3s along with high-quality protein. They’re also versatile and can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes.

