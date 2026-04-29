Top Jaish commander Maulana Salman Azhar dies under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan

Islamabad:

A top commander of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has reportedly died in suspicious circumstances in Pakistan's Bahawalpur on Wednesday. Local sources claim that the top militant operative was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Maulana Salman Azhar. There has been no official confirmation from Pakistani authorities so far. Maulana Salman Azhar is believed to be closely linked to the group's leadership and played a key role in its operations.

In a similar incident last year in June, another top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Maulana Abdul Aziz Esar, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Punjab district of Pakistan, as per several media reports. The video of Esar's death had also surfaced in several foreign media. He was the mastermind of many major terrorist attacks in India.

Funeral at Jaish's headquarters

OsintTV had shared footage claiming that the notorious and senior terrorist of JeM, Maulana Abdul Aziz Esar, died on June 2, 2025. He was a resident of Ashrafwala, Kallur Kot in Bhakkar district of Punjab province of Pakistan. According to JeM sources, he died of a heart attack. But the actual cause of death has not been confirmed. His funeral will be held at the Markaz of JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan.

Abdul Aziz Esar was involved in many terrorist activities in India

Esar was involved in anti-India activities and the planning of terror attacks. Some security analysts suspect there may be suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. As one of Jaish-e-Mohammed's top strategists, Esar was allegedly behind several terror plots in India, including the 2016 Nagrota attack. He was known for delivering provocative speeches in Pakistan aimed at fueling anti-India sentiments.

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