Jammu and Kashmir: Top JeM militant among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, operation continues

J&K: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian, operation continues

Two terrorists, including one top militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Bona Bazaar area of the district.

Jammu & Kashmir: Exchange of fire begins between terrorists and security forces at Bona Bazaar area of Shopian; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KzrSspECxq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter began.

A search operation has been launched in the area. The identity of the slain terrorists could not be ascertained.

Earlier in June, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

