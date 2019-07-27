Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Top JeM militant among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, operation continues

Two militants, including one Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist were killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight is currently underway and a search operation has been launched in the area.

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 11:18 IST
Image Source : ANI

Two terrorists, including one top militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Bona Bazaar area of the district. 

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter began. 

A search operation has been launched in the area. The identity of the slain terrorists could not be ascertained. 

Earlier in June, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. 

