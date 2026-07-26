In 24-hour ultimatum, Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar govt to release students involved in NEET paper leak protest

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to "release" and drop the "charges against the students" who protested against the NEET paper leak. He warned the government of a "massive protest movement" if the demands are not met.

Yadav put his weight behind the protesting students, hailing them for their "fight for their rights". "We hail all those students who protested against the paper leak. They have fought for their rights and for a better future. All opposition parties have supported this; almost every opposition party has backed this demand, and we have also joined this fight," he said.

Yadav's ultimatum to the state government

Yadav issued a warning to the government in his ultimatum. "I want to advise the government if it was decided in Delhi yesterday that cases would be withdrawn, then I am not just requesting but warning the government: by tomorrow, all charges against the hundreds and thousands of students must be dropped, and they must be released. If these students are not freed, we will initiate a massive protest movement," he said.

"However, a significant question arises about the agreement reached yesterday concerning everyone who has been booked. Cases were filed against thousands of people across various states where these protests occurred," Yadav added.

Yadav calls for action against policemen

Meanwhile, the RJD leader also demanded "action against the policemen who fired upon the students." He also visited victims of the alleged police action on the students in the state. "Met with the student injured by police gunfire with fellow protesters to inquire about their well-being. In a democracy, peaceful protest is an essential right that allows citizens to express their dissent and ideas, holding unchecked power accountable. The Bihar government must take immediate action against the police personnel who fired upon the students," he wrote in a social media post.

Bihar bandh turned violent

The statewide bandh against the NEET paper leak in several parts of Bihar took a violent turn, according to police. The state police said that the protests turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur, while protests in Samastipur, Nawada and Nalanda were largely peaceful. Tejashwi alleged that the police fired at the protesters. "During the protest in Siwan, police resorted to direct firing with an AK-47 on students. When a criminal...becomes chief minister, then police fire bullets at innocent students," Tejashwi said in a video he shared.

CJP protest called off after demands met

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak after their demands were met, with the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan being the biggest one. "All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said.

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