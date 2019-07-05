Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian; operation continues

Image Source : PTI Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. The gunfight was reported from Narwani area of the district.

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter began.

A search operation has been launched in the area.

Earlier on June 28, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Budgam.

The identity of the slain terrorists could not be ascertained.

Also Read | One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Budgam

Video: Bulandshahr police encounter accused arrested