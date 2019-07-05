Friday, July 05, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian; operation continues

Security forces in Narwani area of Shopian had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area after which they had launched a search operation. A gunfight soon began between the terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 8:31 IST
Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. The gunfight was reported from Narwani area of the district. 

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter began. 

A search operation has been launched in the area. 

Earlier on June 28, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Budgam. 

The identity of the slain terrorists could not be ascertained. 

