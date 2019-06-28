Friday, June 28, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Budgam; operation continues

The security forces in Budgam killed one terrorist during a gunfight in Budgam. The forces in the area were informed about the presence of terrorists in the area after which the encounter broke. The area has been cordoned as two to three militants are still believed to be hiding in the area, the operation continues. 

New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2019 9:29 IST
One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. The gunfight was reported from Kralpora area in the district.

The security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which a search operation was launched. 

According to the reports, two to three terrorists are hiding in the area. 

Earlier on Friday, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. 

The encounter was reported at a time when Amit Shah was due to undertake his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the Home Minister. 

