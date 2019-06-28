Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Budgam; operation continues

Image Source : PTI Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Budgam

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. The gunfight was reported from Kralpora area in the district.

The security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which a search operation was launched.

According to the reports, two to three terrorists are hiding in the area.

Earlier on Friday, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

The encounter was reported at a time when Amit Shah was due to undertake his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the Home Minister.

