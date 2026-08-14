Pushkar Singh Dhami hits out at Rahul Gandhi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, says 'nation is watching'

Haridwar:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme in Haridwar on Friday, questioning the language allegedly used by the Leader of Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhami said a person holding a constitutional position as important as the Leader of Opposition is expected to maintain dignity and responsibility in public discourse. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said the country's 140 crore people are watching not only his words but also his conduct, values and political thinking. He said the language being used against the Prime Minister has no place in a civilised democracy.

Dhami said Gandhi's recent remarks appeared to reflect frustration and claimed that such statements were unbecoming of a leader holding a constitutional post. "The post of Leader of Opposition is a highly respected and responsible position. A person holding this position is expected to behave in accordance with the culture and values of the country. Indian culture has a tradition of respecting elders and even referring to them with respect. He neither understands the country's culture nor realises the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister. Congress leaders only indulge in controversial statements," Dhami said. The Chief Minister maintained that the Prime Minister represents the people of the country and that the office carries its own constitutional and public dignity.

'When there are no issues, leaders resort to abusive language'

Dhami further alleged that political leaders resort to personal attacks and abusive language when they lack a clear policy, intention or substantive issue to raise. He said such rhetoric tends to intensify when political defeat appears imminent. Taking aim at Congress leaders, Dhami said they should remember that voters assess not just political statements but also the conduct and mindset behind them. The Chief Minister also accused Rahul Gandhi of adopting an aggressive and arrogant approach, claiming that voters have repeatedly rejected what he described as "petty politics".

Dhami praises PM Modi over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Speaking about the significance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to observe August 14 as a day dedicated to remembering the suffering caused by Partition. He alleged that Congress governments had kept the painful history of Partition and the deaths of lakhs of innocent people away from public discussion for decades in order to remain in power.

Dhami said observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is intended to ensure that younger generations understand the human cost and consequences of Partition. He said remembering that history is important to ensure that the country remains alert to threats to its unity and integrity.

Article 370, CAA among decisions highlighted by Dhami

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also highlighted several decisions taken by the BJP-led central government, presenting them as measures aimed at strengthening national unity. He referred to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the criminalisation of triple talaq and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also cited amendments to laws concerning waqf and steps taken to provide justice to victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Dhami said these measures were part of the broader vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". He added that the "new India" takes pride in its heritage while also seeking to protect citizens' rights in border areas.

Haldwani controversy also comes under attack

Dhami also criticised the Congress over the controversy that emerged following a rally in Haldwani. He alleged that Congress attempted to manufacture a controversy and play the "Dalit card" for political gain. Dhami claimed that no caste-related slogan had been raised during the event and said that certain religious slogans were raised instead.

He further alleged that some voluntary organisations subsequently became involved in the issue and accused political actors of attempting to give a political colour to the controversy. The Chief Minister also alleged that a sacred platform associated with a Ramleela event was misused in the episode.

Dhami targets Kharge over 'divisive politics'

Dhami also directed his criticism at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He said Kharge is a senior political leader who has himself spoken about having worked alongside former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. Given Kharge's stature and seniority, Dhami said, such politics does not suit him. He accused Congress of attempting to create social divisions for electoral gains and alleged that the party was using the "Dalit card" to create friction among communities. Dhami appealed against any attempt to disturb Uttarakhand's social harmony and accused Congress of following what he described as the old politics of "divide and rule".

Congress' Dalit outreach limited to elections: Dhami

The Chief Minister further alleged that Congress's concern for Dalits becomes visible primarily during elections and is aimed at securing votes. In contrast, Dhami claimed that the Narendra Modi government is working according to the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar and focusing on providing rights, dignity and opportunities to disadvantaged sections of society. He said the government's approach is aimed at empowering marginalised communities and making them self-reliant, while taking both India and Uttarakhand forward.

Why Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the suffering, displacement and loss of life associated with the Partition of India in 1947. The day has also become part of a wider political and historical debate over how the events surrounding Partition should be remembered and taught to future generations. While the government has emphasised remembrance of the victims, political parties have often differed sharply over the interpretation of Partition and the role of historical accountability.

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