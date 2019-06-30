Image Source : PTI Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Budgam (Representative Image)

An encounter broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.

