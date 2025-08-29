Add this spice to warm milk tonight, and see the difference in sleep and digestion This natural bedtime drink helps relieve insomnia, bloating, and anxiety while promoting deeper, more restful sleep and better overall health. Read on to know about the spice that benefits your sleep.

Sleep is an important component of your health and well-being. There are several factors that can impact your sleep, from diet to physical activity, stress and more. However, if you want to get good sleep, you will just need this spice. Nutmeg can help to improve your sleep, but there’s a catch.

While nutmeg can improve your sleep, you will have to mix it with warm milk before consuming it to get the best benefits. Read on to know how adding nutmeg to warm milk and drinking it at night can improve your sleep, digestion.

Benefits of drinking warm milk with nutmeg

Sleep Aid: Nutmeg has a compound called myristicin, which has mild sedative effects. When consumed in small amounts with warm milk before bedtime, it helps calm the nervous system, reduce stress and help you get better sleep. This makes it a natural remedy for people with insomnia.

Nutmeg has a compound called myristicin, which has mild sedative effects. When consumed in small amounts with warm milk before bedtime, it helps calm the nervous system, reduce stress and help you get better sleep. This makes it a natural remedy for people with insomnia. Improves Melatonin Production: Warm milk has tryptophan which is an amino acid that helps in the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. Adding nutmeg enhances this effect by relaxing the body further, making it easier to fall asleep faster and get deeper sleep.

Warm milk has tryptophan which is an amino acid that helps in the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. Adding nutmeg enhances this effect by relaxing the body further, making it easier to fall asleep faster and get deeper sleep. Improves Digestion: Nutmeg has carminative properties, which means it helps relieve bloating, gas and indigestion. Combined with milk, it can soothe the stomach lining, reduce acidity and improve digestion.

Nutmeg has carminative properties, which means it helps relieve bloating, gas and indigestion. Combined with milk, it can soothe the stomach lining, reduce acidity and improve digestion. Boosts Metabolism: The active compounds in nutmeg helps in the production of digestive enzymes which improve nutrient absorption and metabolism. A cup of nutmeg milk at night makes sure that the digestive system works well, thereby preventing sluggishness and discomfort.

The active compounds in nutmeg helps in the production of digestive enzymes which improve nutrient absorption and metabolism. A cup of nutmeg milk at night makes sure that the digestive system works well, thereby preventing sluggishness and discomfort. Relieves Stress and Anxiety: A warm cup of nutmeg milk can help relax the mind and body. The mild sedative effect of nutmeg reduces anxiety and tension, while warm milk increases serotonin levels, thereby, helping you unwind and prepare you for good sleep.

