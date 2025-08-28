Kiwi vs Papaya: Which fruit is the best for increasing your platelet count naturally? There has been much debate about if kiwi or papaya is better to increase your platelet count. Read on to know which of the two fruits can help to increase your platelet count naturally.

There could be various reasons that can cause your platelet levels to drop. However, platelets are an important component of your blood. It helps in forming blood clots to stop bleeding and help wounds heal. When platelets drop your blood, it can be dangerous as it might affect your blood’s ability to form clots.

It is crucial that you take necessary steps to help to increase your platelet count, these could be both medicines or even certain food. There has been much debate about if kiwi or papaya is better to increase your platelet count. Read on to know which of the two fruits can help to increase your platelet count naturally.

Kiwi vs Papaya: Which fruit is the best?

Rich Vitamin C Content

Kiwi: Extremely high in vitamin C which helps to boost immunity and helps in collagen formation, helping in blood vessel strength.

Papaya: Also rich in vitamin C but in slightly lower amounts compared to kiwi.

Folate for Blood Formation

Kiwi: Contains folate that supports the healthy production of red blood cells and platelets.

Papaya: Papaya leaves (often consumed as juice) are well-known for stimulating platelet production during dengue fever.

Antioxidant Properties

Kiwi: Packed with antioxidants like polyphenols and carotenoids that protect platelets from oxidative stress.

Papaya: Also rich in beta-carotene and flavonoids that support faster recovery from infections.

Digestive Benefits

Kiwi: Contains actinidin which is an enzyme that improves digestion and nutrient absorption, which indirectly supports better blood health.

Papaya: Papain enzyme helps in smooth digestion, ensuring the body utilises nutrients efficiently for platelet growth.

Hydration and Electrolytes

Kiwi: Provides potassium and hydration, which is essential during recovery from fevers.

Papaya: With high water content, papaya prevents dehydration and supports overall cellular health.

Anti-inflammatory Effects

Kiwi: Reduces inflammation, which can help the bone marrow function better in producing platelets.

Papaya: Contains chymopapain and papain that also reduce inflammation, which helps in faster recovery.

Conclusion

Both kiwi and papaya have excellent nutritional benefits but when it comes to naturally increasing platelet count, papaya takes the lead due to its effectiveness, easy availability and traditional use in treating low platelet conditions.

