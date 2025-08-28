Ragi vs oats: What should diabetics really eat in the morning? Ragi and oats are both healthy breakfast choices for people with diabetes. Experts explain their benefits, from blood sugar control to heart health. Find out which grain is better for you and how to include them safely in your diet.

New Delhi:

Breakfast plays a crucial role in how stable your blood sugar stays throughout the morning. For people with diabetes, it’s not just about eating light: it’s about eating right. Two of the most common “healthy” picks are ragi and oats, but which one truly wins the race for diabetic-friendly mornings?

“Both ragi and oats are nutrient-rich options. The choice really depends on your health goals and how you prepare them,” explains Dr Anshul Singh, Team Leader, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospitals. She shared further inputs about what the best pick is for diabetics. Let's get into it:

Ragi for diabetes

Ragi, also known as finger millet, has been a staple in Indian kitchens for centuries. It is naturally rich in iron, calcium, and fibre. “Ragi has a low glycaemic index, which means it won’t spike blood sugar rapidly. Its fibre content also helps with satiety, curbs cravings, and improves digestion,” Singh says.

The grain also contains polyphenols, natural plant compounds that support blood sugar stability. But the way it’s cooked makes a big difference. “Avoid deep-fried ragi snacks. Instead, go for healthier versions like fermented ragi dosa, porridge, or even ragi malt,” she advises.

Oats for diabetes

On the other hand, oats are globally celebrated for their heart-healthy benefits. Rich in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucan, they slow down glucose absorption and improve insulin sensitivity.

“Oats are excellent for people with diabetes as they not only help regulate blood sugar but also reduce cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease,” Singh notes. Given that diabetics are at higher risk of cardiovascular problems, oats can offer double benefits.

But she cautions against instant or flavoured oats: “They often contain hidden sugars and preservatives. It’s best to stick to rolled or steel-cut oats, which can be enjoyed in porridge, smoothies, or even savoury vegetable upmas.”

Ragi vs oats: which is better?

So, which one should you pick? The verdict is: both. “If you want a traditional, calcium-rich grain, ragi is ideal. If your focus is on cholesterol and gut health, oats are the better choice. The best approach is to include both in your diet on different days for a wider nutrient profile,” Singh recommends.

For diabetics, the golden rule remains the same: choose unprocessed versions, avoid excess oil or sugar, and watch your portion sizes. Instead of obsessing over which grain is superior, balance and variety will always win.