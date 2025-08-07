This popular comfort food may silently raise your diabetes risk A new study finds that eating too many French fries may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 20%. Here’s what experts say.

New Delhi:

They’re crispy, comforting, and almost irresistible. We bet you can already guess what we're talking about! It is French fries. This delicious junk food is easily one of the most loved foods across the globe. But what if this indulgent side dish came with serious long-term health risks?

A recent large-scale study has raised fresh concerns about the link between regularly eating fries and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. That's not all, the study has also revealed the impact of eating baked potatoes. Let's get into the details!

The science behind the French fry

A major new study published in The British Medical Journal reveals a shocking truth about French Fries. Eating French fries three times a week raises the chance of developing type 2 diabetes by 20%, and five times a week pushes that risk even higher, to 27%. In contrast, consuming the same portion of potatoes, if boiled, baked, or mashed, does not carry the same risk.

Led by Harvard’s Seyed Mohammad Mousavi, the research analysed dietary histories of over 205,000 health professionals in the U.S. across three decades. No link was found between healthier forms of potato preparation and diabetes risk, making it clear that how potatoes are cooked plays a decisive role.

Why fries may be a red flag

Most experts point to the way fries are prepared: deep-fried in oils high in unhealthy fats and often salted heavily. This cooking method increases both the glycaemic load and calorie density, tipping the scales toward insulin resistance and weight gain, both risk factors for diabetes. Meanwhile, minimally processed potato preparations, boiled, baked, or mashed, remain relatively low in fat and provide vitamins, fibre, and potassium.

What can be a better choice

The study proposes an application-oriented takeaway: swapping fries for whole grains like brown rice, oats, or whole-wheat pasta can lower the risk of diabetes by 19%. Going 8% beyond that, substituting all forms of potatoes for whole grains actually lowers the risk. White rice is, of course, a poor choice here, so people ought to be conscious when making carb choices.

Potatoes are not the problem. The key lies in how they are prepared. Frying may be the choice to increase diabetes risk, whereas baking and boiling are healthy options. The healthiest option is selecting whole grains and minimally processed food items, and treating those fries as a special treat!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

