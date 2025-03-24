Detoxify your liver by drinking this healthy juice, know recipe and other benefits Practice this natural way to detoxify your liver with a refreshing and healthy juice. Learn the simple recipe and unlock the numerous benefits for a healthier you. Boost your liver health with this easy and effective drink.

Kakdi is a vegetable that people eat a lot in the summer. It contains a good amount of water, which is helpful in cooling the stomach and reducing the body heat. But you may be surprised to know that this vegetable is very beneficial for the liver. Yes, drinking 1 glass of kakdi juice daily is helpful in cleaning the liver. It accelerates the functioning of liver cells and speeds up their functioning. Also, there are many benefits to drinking this healthy juice. Let us know the method of making it and its other health benefits.

How to make kakdi juice?

To make kakdi juice, first grind the kakdi in a mixer. Now add mint leaves, salt, and celery to it. Now grind it again. Now extract its juice and fill it in a glass. Now drink this juice in the morning on an empty stomach.

Benefits of drinking kakdi juice

Helpful in liver detox: Drinking kakdi juice is beneficial in liver detox in many ways. This juice is helpful in reducing the fat accumulated in the liver and accelerates its functioning. Drinking this juice accelerates the functioning of the liver and keeps the liver cells healthy.

Helpful in weight loss: It helps in reducing the fat content in the body. It also increases the metabolic rate of the stomach and speeds up the digestive system. This accelerates weight loss. It also promotes digestive enzymes, which help in weight loss.

Beneficial for constipation: For people suffering from constipation, drinking kakdi juice is healthy for the body. It first speeds up bowel movement and then speeds up digestion. It also works to add water and bulk to the stool, which reduces the problem of constipation and clears the stomach.

ALSO READ: Black gram is rich in nutrients; try this easy recipe of healthy chana chaat