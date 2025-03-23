Black gram is rich in nutrients; try this easy recipe of healthy chana chaat Unlock the nutritional benefits of black gram with this easy and delicious recipe for healthy chana chaat. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals, black gram is a superfood that deserves attention. Try this simple recipe to incorporate black gram into your healthy diet.

If you are thinking of eating something healthy and without oil and spices for breakfast or evening snacks, then boiled black chickpeas are best for you. Black chickpeas are rich in protein, which is great for health. Along with this, you do not need any oil or spices to make it, due to which this healthy snack is also prepared quickly. Know the easy recipe to make chickpea chaat.

Black gram is rich in nutrients

Black gram contains many nutrients, including protein, fiber, calcium, iron, vitamins, and minerals. Black gram contains minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, manganese, phosphorus, and copper. These minerals strengthen bones and muscles. 100 grams of black gram contains 20-22 grams of protein. It improves the health of hair, skin, and nails. Gram helps prevent anemia and overcome blood deficiency in the body.

Recipe to make Chana Chaat

Ingridients Required:

Black gram soaked in water for 4 to 5 hours, finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, one teaspoon lemon juice, and salt according to taste

Method:

Step 1: First of all, put the black chickpeas in the pressure cooker and cook for 5 to 6 whistles. Keep in mind that whenever you boil these chickpeas, add a little salt to them so that the chickpeas do not turn black.

Step 2: After 5 to 6 whistles, when the whistle comes out from the cooker, open the lid of the cooker. Now filter the chickpea water using a sieve and keep it in a big vessel. Now add finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, lemon as per taste for sourness, and salt as per taste and mix well.

Step 3: Now your boiled chana is ready to eat. You can eat it with evening tea or even in the morning for breakfast.

