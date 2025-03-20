Buying watermelon? Keep these tips in mind to identify sweet and juicy one Ensure a refreshing summer treat by choosing the perfect watermelon! Learn the tips and tricks to identify a sweet and juicy watermelon every time. Make informed purchases with our helpful guide!

As soon as summer arrives, the demand for watermelon increases. Because eating it cools the body and also removes water deficiency. There is a different pleasure in eating a properly ripe, sweet, and juicy watermelon. But the biggest problem occurs when the watermelon brought from the market turns out to be pale, half-ripe, or dry from inside after cutting.

It is very sad when the watermelon turns out to be useless; in such a situation, it is important to identify the right watermelon. If you too are confused while buying watermelon and are not sure whether the watermelon you are buying will be sweet and juicy or not,? If yes, then now you do not need to worry! By following some simple tips, you can choose the sweetest and ripest watermelon without cutting it.

1. Round or oval-shaped watermelon will be sweeter

It is very important to make the right choice while buying a watermelon. The shape of the watermelon plays an important role in determining its taste. If you do not know how to identify it, then you can buy a round-shaped watermelon. This is because people often believe that a bigger and heavier watermelon will be sweeter.

But have you ever noticed that the taste of round and oval-shaped watermelons is different? Out of the two, you can buy the round-shaped watermelon because it is sweeter. On the other hand, the oval-shaped watermelon contains more water, due to which the sweetness decreases.

2. Look for yellow spots on the peel

You will see marks on every watermelon, but trust the yellow spot. This watermelon will be very sweet, and you will enjoy eating it. However, sometimes the watermelon looks red and fresh but tastes bland or underripe. In such a situation, if you want to identify a sweet watermelon without cutting it, then definitely look at the yellow spot on the peel.

This is because at the place where the watermelon lies on the ground, a yellow or light creamy-coloured spot is formed, which is called a field spot. This mark tells whether the watermelon is well ripe or not.

3. See mesh markings

If you too get confused every time when buying a sweet watermelon, then from now on, look carefully at the net-like marks on the peel of the watermelon. You must have noticed that there are marks on the watermelon, i.e., black lines. These are called webbing; if these lines are close to each other in your watermelon, then it means that it is sweet.

If you are far away, then it would be better if you didn't buy this watermelon. Let us tell you that these marks are made during pollination by bees and indicate that the fruit is sweet and ripe. This is the easiest and surest identification of a sweet watermelon.

4. Check the weight

If you want to be able to choose a sweet and ripe watermelon every time without cutting it, then definitely pay attention to its weight. We all know that watermelon contains about 90% water. So if it is fully ripe and full of juice, then its weight will also be more.

Of the two watermelons of the same size, the heavier one will be juicier and sweeter. So whenever you buy a watermelon, hold it in both hands and take the one that feels heavier.

5. Tap lightly to hear the sound

When you tap the watermelon lightly or knock it with your fingers, the sound that comes out can give you an idea of ​​what the watermelon will be like from inside. If a deep and resonating sound comes from the watermelon, it means that the watermelon will be fully ripe, juicy, and sweet.

On the other hand, if the watermelon makes a heavy or dull sound, it means that the watermelon may be raw or dry from inside. Therefore, you should tap the watermelon lightly and check. Sometimes watermelons turn out to be hollow from the inside.

ALSO READ: Sip on these 5 delicious soups to stay healthy during pregnancy, know benefits