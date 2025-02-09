Consuming Moong dal chilla is beneficial in these diseases, know benefits and easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consuming Moong dal chilla is beneficial for health

If you want to eat something healthy and tasty for breakfast, then you can make and eat moong dal chilla. Green moong dal chilla is a protein-rich breakfast. Moong dal chilla is a super healthy breakfast. It is rich in fiber. You must include this breakfast in your breakfast list. Moong dal chilla is also considered beneficial for health. Nutrients like protein, vitamin B-6, vitamin C, fiber, copper, folate, and riboflavin are found in moong dal. Moong Dal is rich in potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron. Eating moong dal is considered beneficial in many diseases. Know the method of making moong dal chilla and in which diseases this chilla proves effective.

In which diseases is eating Moong Dal Chilla beneficial?

If you have digestion-related problems, then Moong Dal Chilla can be a good breakfast for you. It is very light and is easily digested. Moong Dal Chilla also helps in weight loss. This very low-calorie breakfast is a good option for weight loss. The vitamins and nutrients found in moong dal improve heart health. Eating it increases immunity and strengthens the digestive system. Diabetes patients can also eat moong dal chilla.

Moong Dal Chilla Recipe

Making moong dal chilla is very easy. For this, soak 1 cup of moong dal in water overnight. You can also soak it for 3-4 hours. Now wash it with clean water and then grind the dal finely along with the peel. While grinding the dal in the mixer, add 1 green chili, 2 cloves of garlic, 1 piece of ginger, and cumin seeds and grind. Now make a smooth paste like chilla. Apply light oil to a pan and then spread the moong dal chilla. Bake the chilla from both sides. Now take it out on a plate and serve with green chutney or sauce. To enhance the taste, add grated paneer or finely chopped favorite vegetables to the chilla.

