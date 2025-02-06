Try this easy recipe to extract healthy, fresh amla juice at home; know health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this easy recipe to extract fresh amla juice

Amla is very beneficial for health. Amla can be included in the diet in many ways. However, the easiest is to drink amla juice. Amla juice is easily available in the market, but many types of preservatives are added to it, which are not good for health. You can make amla juice at home and drink it. Delicious and super healthy amla juice can be made just by putting it in the mixer. For this, buy fresh green amla from any vegetable shop and prepare the juice at home.

How to make Amla juice at home?

Step 1: First of all, take fresh amla. You can take more or less amla as per the amount of juice you want to make. About 4-5 amla can easily make 1 big cup of juice.

Step 2: Wash the amla thoroughly. Now put the amla in the mixer jar. Add some black salt, a pinch of black pepper, and a piece of ginger to the amla. Now add half a cup of water and grind it in the mixer. When the amla becomes fine, add 1 more cup of water to it.

Step 3: Now put the amla in a sieve or any cloth and filter it. All the juice will come out. Fresh amla juice is ready. Drink it in the morning on an empty stomach. Amla juice tastes best on an empty stomach.

Benefits of Amla juice

Drinking 1 cup of gooseberry juice every day provides many benefits to the body. Especially, it can reduce the problem of high cholesterol. Amla juice is also a boon for hair, skin, and eyes. You can extract juice from fresh gooseberries at home. This juice is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Amla also contains many minerals, which help in making the body healthy.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

