Nana Patole demands 'impeachment' of Maharashtra SEC over local body poll delays | Video The dispute intensified when the Maharashtra State Election Commission postponed polls in 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with 154 wards, from December 2 to December 20, citing late court orders after the November 22 appeals deadline on disqualification and reservation issues.

Nana Patole, former Maharashtra Congress president and senior leader, has challenged the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance to initiate impeachment proceedings against the State Election Commission (SEC) under Article 243 for alleged misconduct in postponing local body elections. He warned that if the government fails to act, the opposition stands ready to file the motion itself.​

Postponement of 24 local body polls

The controversy erupted after the SEC deferred elections in 24 municipal councils and panchayats, plus 154 wards, originally set for December 2 (Tuesday), to December 20 (Saturday) due to court rulings post-November 23 on appeals against officials' orders. Patole accused the commission of irregularities, noting even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock at the process, validating long-standing Congress concerns raised earlier by Rahul Gandhi.​

Call for special session and impeachment

In an exclusive interview, Patole urged convening a special legislative session to table the impeachment under constitutional provisions, arguing any official abusing power undermines democracy. "If those in power won't act against the SEC, something's fishy- there's black in the lentils," he stated, implying ulterior motives behind delays that allegedly favor the ruling side facing unfavorable results.​

Opposition's firm stance amid winter session

Patole dismissed BJP election in-charge Chandrashekhar Bawankule's claims of opposition politicking, reiterating the demand for action during the winter session starting December 8 (Monday). Should Mahayuti not move forward, Congress will submit the proposal to the Speaker for debate, emphasising this as a patriotic duty to protect electoral integrity rather than mere politics.​

Shiv Sena-UBT demands LoP appointments in both Maharashtra houses before winter session

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav urged the Maharashtra legislature to appoint Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) for both the assembly and council before the winter session starts on December 8 in Nagpur. He stressed that recognizing opposition parity upholds democratic balance, preventing government overreach.​

Post-BAC meeting demand

After a Business Advisory Committee (BAC meeting ahead of the December 8-19 session, Jadhav told reporters that LoP posts are constitutional traditions essential for equal footing between ruling and opposition sides. Without them, governments risk acting irresponsibly, he argued.​

Party nominations and vacancies

Shiv Sena (UBT), with 20 MLAs as the largest opposition in the 288-seat assembly, nominated Jadhav for assembly LoP, pending speaker approval at cabinet rank. In the council, former LoP Ambadas Danve's term ended in August, while Congress nominated MLC Satej Patil for the post.​

Challenging the 10 per cent seats norm

Jadhav referenced his prior query on rules requiring 10 per cent assembly seats (29/288) for LoP claims, noting no opposition met this after last year's polls. He insisted on pre-session announcements to ensure effective opposition participation during Nagpur proceedings.​