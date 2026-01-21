Colourful palette to portion control: 5 small diet changes that are easier to stick to Discover 5 simple diet changes, from adding colour to your plate to smart portion control, that are easy to follow and help build healthy eating habits without strict dieting.

New Delhi:

In the long run, steady diet habits are the key to lasting health. If you want to improve circulation, boost immunity or enhance recovery after exercise, you need evidence-based approaches. Evidence-based approaches let you make choices and help people decide what works.

According to Dt Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, making some minor changes in food habits can go a long way to keep you healthy physically and mentally. Keep reading to know five small diet changes that are easier to stick to for long-term health.

Include Fibre and Protein in Your Breakfast

When you have a choice between sugary cereals, white bread and a high-protein high-fiber breakfast such as eggs, Greek yoghurt, chia pudding or whole-grain toast with peanut butter, your best bet is to have the latter. The high-protein breakfast will delay the energy slump, and high fibre will keep you full for longer.

Eat a colourful palette

Another way to improve your diet is to eat a range of colours. Each colour has its nutrients. Red has antioxidants. Orange has vitamin C. Green has iron. Try to make it a point to add colours to your plate to feed the body completely.

Portion control without being hungry!

Portion control is a part of the diet, so it matters more than you think. Practice moderation, eat slowly, serve food on smaller plates and pay attention to the hunger signals. Portion control lets you know when to stop before you reach out for that extra serving. Portion control also means we do not have to give up all the foods.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Many of us often confuse hunger with thirst. So, before you grab for food, reach out for a glass of water. You can choose to add a dash of mint, cucumber or lemon to bring out a refreshing taste.

Coconut water or lemon water, buttermilk, and soups are also excellent options for staying hydrated all day.

Cut back on sugar

You can still enjoy dessert even if you don't use refined sugar. When making sweets at home, use dates, honey, or jaggery instead of white sugar. Yoghurt series desserts can be enhanced with fruit or dark chocolate, depending on how you want to mix them.

Over time, little dietary adjustments produce significant outcomes. A healthier life is the result of the daily decisions we make. Go ahead and live life to the fullest.

