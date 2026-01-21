Oats, ragi, jowar or wheat? A nutritionist explains which atta is right for you Oats, ragi, jowar, besan or multigrain, which atta is actually right for you? A nutritionist explains how digestion, metabolism, health conditions and lifestyle determine the best roti choice, and why no single atta suits everyone.

New Delhi:

Walk down any grocery aisle today, and you’ll see how dramatically the Indian roti has evolved. Oats, millets, soya, multigrain, barley, the choices are endless, and so is the confusion. Somewhere along the way, rotis stopped being a staple and became a health debate.

The truth is far simpler than social media makes it seem: there is no single “best” atta. What works depends on your metabolism, activity level, climate, and prior medical conditions. Atta versus basmati is less a matter of the latest trends, diets, and recommendations, and more a question of how your body works. Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra took to Instagram to address the question, "Which atta is best for you?"

Oats roti: Helpful for sugar control, not for every gut

Oats Roti - It’s commonly advised to be consumed to regulate blood sugar levels due to the soluble fibres in oats, which act as a slowing agent for the absorption of glucose in the blood, hence helping to regulate cholesterol levels. For diabetic or heart patients, it may prove to be quite beneficial.

Yet, oats are not good gut food for all. Those experiencing bloating or slow digestive issues will find oats heavy in the stomach, fermenting there, which might not be your superfood of choice. Oats might not be the best option if you find yourself excessively full or gassy after roti made with oats.

Soya roti: Nutritionally dense, but context matters

Soya roti stands out for its high-quality protein and isoflavones, making it appealing to vegetarians, gym-goers, and those struggling to meet protein needs through food alone.

However, soya is biologically active. For individuals with thyroid disorders or hormonal sensitivities, regular intake without supervision may not be advisable. Like most concentrated foods, it works best when used intentionally, not indiscriminately.

Rice flour roti (akki roti): Gentle, but fast-acting

This is naturally gluten-free and light to digest; therefore, it is normally taken during recovery periods or when digestion is weak. It is known to boost instant energy and is easy on the stomach.The trade-off is its effect on blood sugar. Rice flour digests quickly and can cause sharp glucose spikes, making it unsuitable as a regular option for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Jowar roti: A steady, gut-friendly grain

Jowar offers a good balance of fibre, antioxidants, and minerals like magnesium. It supports heart health, improves satiety, and is generally well tolerated by people with gluten sensitivity. For most, jowar works well as a daily roti. However, if digestion is very slow or fluid intake is poor, its fibre content can sometimes worsen constipation.

Bajra roti: Powerful but warming

Bajra is rich in iron, zinc, and insoluble fibre and has traditionally been consumed in colder regions or during winter months. Helps with endurance, energy, and weight support, among other benefits, if properly utilised.

Since bajra is a body heat-producing crop, it may worsen conditions of acidity, IBS, or excess body heat.

Besan roti: Blood sugar–friendly, with limits

Besan rotis are high in protein and fibre and can improve insulin sensitivity, making them popular among people with diabetes or PCOS. That said, chickpea flour can be gas-forming, especially when digestion is compromised. If bloating or heaviness follows, it’s better used occasionally rather than daily.

Multigrain roti: Good in theory, variable in practice

Multigrain rotis can be nutritionally balanced, offering fibre, B vitamins, and minerals, but only if the grain mix is well chosen. Many commercial multigrain flours are still wheat-heavy and unsuitable for those with gluten intolerance.

Reading labels and understanding what “multigrain” actually contains is key.

Ragi roti: Excellent for bones and sugar control

Ragi is exceptionally rich in calcium, iron, and fibre. It supports blood sugar regulation and bone health, particularly in post-menopausal women.

However, in people with kidney issues or very weak digestion, its mineral density may not be ideal without medical guidance.

Barley roti: Underrated for metabolic health

Barley contains soluble fibre that improves insulin response and supports liver and heart health. It can be especially useful for people with prediabetes or cholesterol concerns. Since barley contains gluten, it’s unsuitable for those with gluten sensitivity.

Problems arise when one grain is treated as a permanent solution instead of part of a rotation. Indian diets evolved around variety, seasonal eating, and digestion, not rigid rules.

If a roti keeps you energised, comfortable, and symptom-free, it’s working for you. If it leaves you bloated, sluggish, or uncomfortable, no amount of nutritional virtue will compensate. Good nutrition isn’t about chasing the healthiest grain; it’s about choosing the one your body can actually use.

Also read: Most people waste half their nutrients without realising it, nutritionist explains