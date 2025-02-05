Chicken and mutton liver are rich in vitamin A and B12, know benefits and right way to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chicken and mutton liver are rich in vitamin A and B12

Most people's mouths start watering as soon as they hear the names of chicken and mutton. Many people love to eat chicken and mutton and prepare it in different ways. Most non-vegetarian people love to eat chicken and mutton liver. Due to its special taste, chicken and mutton liver are very famous among the people, and liver fry, liver curry, and liver gravy are popular dishes of the people. But do you know about its health benefits and dangers? If not, then it is very important to know. Through this news, let us know the benefits and disadvantages of chicken and mutton liver.

Benefits of chicken liver

According to the National Library of Medicine, chicken liver is the biggest source of many nutrients. It is rich in protein, iron, selenium, vitamin B12, folate, and vitamin A. Let us tell you, vitamin B12 has the power to improve brain health, and this selenium helps in reducing the risk of cancer. Chicken liver helps in controlling blood sugar levels. People suffering from diabetes are likely to benefit from this. Apart from this, it contains folate, which helps improve sexual health. Boiled chicken liver has a low-fat content, which helps in preventing weight gain.

Benefits of mutton liver

According to the National Library of Medicine, many people like to eat mutton liver. It is rich in nutrients like vitamins A, D, B12, iron, zinc, potassium, and copper. Mutton liver works to prevent anemia by improving oxygen supply in the body. Vitamin B12 helps in boosting immunity, and the minerals present in mutton liver have the power to improve the enzyme function of the body.

Right way to consume chicken and mutton liver

Instead of frying the liver too much, it is better to eat it by cooking or boiling it with vegetables. It is better to eat it only once or twice a week. Although mutton liver is more nutritious than chicken liver, its consumption in limited quantity is beneficial for health.

Important tips to be noted

Excessive consumption of chicken and mutton liver can increase cholesterol levels.

People suffering from heart, kidney disease, cholesterol problems, and fatty liver should not consume too many liver dishes.

Pregnant women should avoid eating too much chicken liver as the high amount of vitamin A can harm the baby.

One should remember before eating chicken livers is that they already contain saturated fat. So, frying them in butter or other types of fat may not be the best way to cook them.

Make sure to remove any connective tissue or fat that comes with your chicken livers before cooking them, as they can increase the amount of fat you consume.

It is also important to wash chicken livers carefully and cook them thoroughly before serving to avoid eating any harmful bacteria.

