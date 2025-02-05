Chia Seeds are very beneficial for overall health; know its amazing benefits, when and how to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chia Seeds are very beneficial for overall health

If you are troubled by obesity and are not able to lose weight even after trying hard, then definitely include chia seeds in your diet. These seeds are no less than a superfood. Due to its benefits, from weight loss to strengthening bones, it is becoming increasingly popular. The nutrients found in chia seeds (Health Benefits of Chia Seeds) make it special. It is rich in antioxidants, omega, protein, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Apart from protein and omega-3, these seeds are also a very good source of fiber. 100 grams of chia seeds contain about 34.4 grams of fiber. So, in which problems is this storehouse of nutrients beneficial?

Benefits of Chia Seeds

Helpful in reducing weight: People who are struggling with obesity should consume chia seeds. The amount of fiber present in it keeps the stomach full for a long time, which reduces hunger. In this way, regular consumption of chia seeds makes it easier to lose weight. Controls blood sugar: Some studies have found that the fiber present in chia seeds helps in reducing insulin resistance and controlling blood sugar levels. This reduces the risk of diseases like metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Beneficial for bones: It is very important to have an adequate amount of calcium in the body for strengthening bones. Along with calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus are also found in abundance in chia seeds, which help in strengthening and keeping the bones healthy. Improves heart heath: The fiber present in chia seeds reduces bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels and helps keep the heart healthy. The antioxidants alpha-linolenic acid and quercetin present in it play an important role in preventing heart diseases.

When and how to consume Chia Seeds?

According to experts, consuming chia seeds on an empty stomach in the morning is more beneficial. You can also consume one to two spoons of chia seeds in a day. You can consume it by soaking it in water. Apart from this, you can also use it in fruit smoothies or fruit shakes.

