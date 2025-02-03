Say goodbye to stomach woes with this prebiotic salad for prolonged relief, know easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Say goodbye to stomach woes with this prebiotic salad

Due to a spoiled lifestyle and poor diet, the body has to face many types of small and big problems. This is the reason that many times people are struggling with stomach-related problems. In this situation, problems like stomach aches and constipation are the most common. To prevent these, people consume many types of medicines and things like powder, but even after adopting all these tricks, the person does not get permanent relief. If you too are facing the problem of stomach ache or constipation for a long time, then here's a very effective home remedy to try.

To improve gut health, dietitian and nutritionist Shweta Shah Panchal has shared a video on her Instagram account. In this video, she has given the recipe for a very tasty and healthy prebiotic salad, which you can easily make at home. Let us know the recipe for this prebiotic salad that gives relief to the stomach and why these problems related to gut health occur.

Why do gut health problems occur?

If you are facing problems related to gas for a long time, then the reason behind this can be considered to be the lack of prebiotics and probiotics in the body. In such a situation, more gas is formed in the stomach, and you are forced to face problems like indigestion for a long time. Let us know about the best probiotic-rich recipe of dietitian Shweta Shah Panchal to avoid this problem.

How to make Prebiotic Salad?

Ingredients:

To make this tasty and healthy salad full of probiotics, you have to use seasonal vegetables that are easily available in the market. In such a situation, you can add carrots, beetroot, cucumber, and some green chilies for taste.

Method:

To make a prebiotic salad, you have to cut all the vegetables into long pieces. Now put carrots, beetroot, cucumber, and green chilies in a jar or any box. In the next step, mix vinegar and pink salt over these vegetables. Let it set for at least 1 hour. This magical salad, full of vitamins and minerals that protect you from stomach problems, is ready. Now you can eat it with food or directly as you like. This can give you relief from stomach problems. Along with this, it can also have many other benefits for the body.

How to avoid stomach problems?

To avoid stomach problems, you can adopt many healthy habits. Such as do not eat spicy food, increase the amount of fiber in the diet, do not skip meals, drink enough water, and reduce stress. In this way, you can protect yourself from many types of stomach problems.

To take care of gut health, you should try to take care of your lifestyle. Good gut health is a good way to keep your health healthy. With the help of this, you can save yourself from many types of problems. These problems also include stomach-related problems. In such a situation, you should make a habit of having a healthy diet and doing exercise or yoga daily.

