Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Daliya vs Quinoa: Which is a healthier breakfast?

Daliya (porridge) is a healthy option for breakfast. At the same time, quinoa has also become a favorite of people in the last few years. Daliya and quinoa look similar. But the taste and benefits of both are quite different. You will find both Daliya and Quinoa in the diet of every fitness freak. But do you know which of these is more beneficial? Here's how to choose the right option for yourself.

Dalia (porridge) is made from wheat. Quinoa is prepared from the seeds of a plant called Chenopodium quinoa. Dalia is a type of grain, whereas quinoa cannot be called a grain. Dalia is not gluten-free, whereas quinoa is gluten-free.

Which nutrients are present in Daliya?

Daliya is not gluten-free. It is a type of wheat, but it is easier to digest. It is prepared by grinding whole and raw wheat seeds. It is high in fiber. Apart from this, carbohydrates, sodium, potassium, calcium, vitamins, protein, magnesium, and iron are also found in wheat.

Which nutrients are in quinoa?

Quinoa contains amino acids and is a gluten-free option among grains. Apart from this, quinoa also contains protein, minerals, vitamins, fiber, folic acid, antioxidants, calcium, and iron. Quinoa is high in fiber and low in carbohydrates and fats.

Daliya vs Quinoa: Which is healthier?

Gluten-free: If you have any hormonal issues, you can choose quinoa. It is gluten-free and also helps in reducing inflammation in the body. Eating quinoa is also beneficial for irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease. But if you do not have a gluten allergy, then you can also choose oatmeal. Protein: One cup of Daliya contains about almost 6 grams of protein. Whereas one cup of quinoa provides approx 8 grams of protein. If you are choosing an option for protein in breakfast, then you can choose quinoa. Both options cannot fulfill the lack of protein in your diet. But by adding protein sources to them, they can be made into a balanced meal. Fiber: Daliya has more fiber than quinoa. About 6 grams of fiber are obtained from 100 grams of quinoa. But 100 grams of daliya has 13 grams of fiber. Therefore, daliya is considered very beneficial for the digestive system. If someone has problems related to digestion, then it is advisable to eat daliya because it is easy to digest.

ALSO READ: Kickstart your day with nutritious chia seeds and beetroot water; know health benefits, recipe