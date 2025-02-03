Kickstart your day with nutritious chia seeds and beetroot water; know health benefits, recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kickstart your day with chia seeds and beetroot water

If you start your day with a healthy drink after getting up from bed, the body gets energy and remains hydrated, and digestion also remains fine. Nowadays, the trend of drinking some drinks on an empty stomach in the morning is in full swing. Some people consume some special drinks to lose weight, while some people consume special drinks to detox the body. Many such morning drink recipes are trending on social media, which people consume on an empty stomach. Beetroot and chia seeds water is another special healthy drink.

This is a magical drink in which beetroot juice and soaked chia seeds are used. Both of these foods have a magical effect on health. If you start your day with beetroot and chia seed water, then many miracles happen to your health. Let us know how it affects your health if you start your day with chia seeds and beetroot water.

1. The digestive system remains healthy

According to Healthline, consuming chia seeds rich in dietary fiber keeps digestion healthy. Consuming it daily helps in regulating regular bowel movements. Consuming this drink relieves constipation. Beetroot is a superfood that contains prebiotic fiber, which increases good bacteria in the intestine. Consuming this drink daily keeps gut health healthy.

2. Heart health is improved

Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which help normalize blood pressure by improving blood vessels and increasing blood flow. On the other hand, chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which control inflammation. It improves heart health by reducing triglyceride levels.

3. Energy is boosted

Consuming chia seeds and beetroot juice boosts energy and maintains overall health. Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which can improve oxygen supply in the body. Consuming it boosts stamina and removes weakness and fatigue. Chia seeds, on the other hand, release energy smoothly due to their high protein and healthy fat content.

4. Weight remains under control

Consuming chia seeds and beetroot juice daily helps in controlling weight. These seeds control food cravings and calm hunger. Consuming these seeds helps in weight loss. Apart from this, consuming beetroot boosts metabolism, which makes weight loss easier. Both of these foods detox the body and help in reducing weight.

5. Liver gets detoxed

Beetroot helps detoxify the liver and flush out toxins from the liver. It contains antioxidants and compounds like betaine, which help in improving liver health.

6. Skin stays healthy

The antioxidants and betalains present in beetroot help in controlling oxidative stress and reducing skin inflammation. Consuming it improves complexion. Chia seeds, rich in fatty acids, hydrate the skin and help maintain elasticity in the skin.

7. Improves cognitive function

The nitrate present in beetroot also improves cognitive health, which can improve blood flow to the brain and enhance cognitive function. Chia seeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, help promote neural development and control inflammation. These seeds prove to be effective in improving brain health.

How to Make Beetroot Chia Seeds Water

Ingredients

1 medium-sized beetroot

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 cups water

1 teaspoon honey or lemon juice (to taste)

How to prepare?

Wash the beetroot, peel it, and grate it. You can cut it into small pieces. Put the beetroot in 1 cup of water and stir it for a while, and then filter it. Now add chia seeds to a cup of water and let them soak for 10-15 minutes. Keep stirring in between to prevent these seeds from forming clumps. Now mix beetroot juice and soaked chia seeds. You can also add honey and lemon juice to it to improve its taste. Consume it on an empty stomach; it will benefit the body.

