Onion prices soar high? These Navratri dishes won't let you miss them in your food

Navratri Special : With onion price hike, try these navratri dishes without using onions

Onion is one of the most important components of Indian cuisine. We 'desis' use it in everything, from salads to Chola Masala to the most basic daal. With onion prices shooting up faster than a sky-rocket, commoners have been left in a 'taste' dilemma of either burning a hole in their pocket or giving their taste buds a hard time. But honestly, there's not much to worry about. With Navratri at right our doorsteps, try these 5 Navratri special dishes that wouldn't let you miss onions a bit.

1. Sabudana vada

A classic Navratri dish, sabudana vada is loved by all. Crunchy on the outside and gooey potato on the inside, no Navratri fast can be complete without it. And, the best part? No onions required! Read the recipe here.

2. Achari Paneer

We know you think that making achari paneer without onions and garlic was not possible. But here we are breaking your myths and giving you a perfect Navratri friendly recipe that is super tasty and equally healthy. Read the recipe here.

3. Aaloo Katli Masala

No pooja season can ever be complete without an aloo dish, so here's a perfectly taste-blessed Navratra dish that will make you wanna fast on all 9 days. Read the recipe here.

4. Kashmiri Dum Aaloo

A must try new entry into the Navratri dishes club, Kashmiri dum aloo recipe is a must-try. Read the recipe here.

5. Sabudana Khichri

An Indian household staple and most common Navratri dish, sabudana khichri is the most popular and tasty dish. It is extremely simple and easy to make also. Read the recipe here.