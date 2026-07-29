The 7 fruits a gastroenterologist recommends for fatty liver, including one surprising pick

New Delhi:

Fatty liver disease has become increasingly common, often linked to factors such as obesity, poor diet, diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle. While there's no single food that can reverse the condition overnight, making healthier dietary choices can go a long way in supporting liver function and overall well-being. Along with regular exercise and medical guidance, adding fibre-rich fruits to your daily diet may help improve digestive health and support a healthier liver.

Liver specialist and gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently shared a video revealing seven fruits he recommends for people with fatty liver. According to the doctor, these fruits are rich in fibre and other beneficial nutrients that can easily be incorporated into everyday meals.

1. Apples

Dr Sethi recommends apples as one of the best fruits for people with fatty liver because they are rich in pectin, a type of soluble fibre that supports digestion. He advises eating apples with the skin on, as the peel contains additional fibre and nutrients. Whether enjoyed as a mid-morning snack, sliced into oatmeal or added to a salad, apples make a simple and nutritious choice.

2. Kiwis

Kiwis are another fruit on the gastroenterologist's list, particularly for people who frequently experience constipation. Dr Sethi suggests eating two kiwis a day, adding that the fuzzy skin is edible and doesn't have to be peeled off before eating. Besides being high in fibre, kiwis are also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.

3. Raspberries

Among all fruits, raspberries are one of the richest sources of dietary fibre. According to Dr Sethi, they're an excellent addition to a fatty liver-friendly diet. He recommends mixing fresh raspberries into plain Greek yoghurt or a bowl of oatmeal, making breakfast more filling while increasing your daily fibre intake.

4. Blueberries

Blueberries are another favourite of the liver specialist. The good news is that fresh and frozen blueberries offer similar nutritional benefits, making them easy to enjoy throughout the year. They can be eaten as a healthy snack, blended into smoothies or sprinkled over cereals and yoghurt.

5. Pears

If pears are already part of your diet, Dr Sethi advises eating them without peeling the skin. Much like apples, the peel contains a significant amount of fibre, which supports digestion and helps you stay fuller for longer. Pears also make a refreshing snack between meals.

6. Avocados

Although often treated like a vegetable in cooking, avocados are technically a fruit. Dr Sethi highlights that they're loaded with healthy fats and fibre, making them a nutritious addition to meals. You can mash avocado on wholegrain toast, add it to salads or blend it into smoothies for a creamy texture.

7. Pomegranate seeds

Rounding off the list are pomegranate seeds, which Dr Sethi recommends for their versatility and nutritional value. He suggests sprinkling them over yoghurt, salads or grain bowls to add colour, crunch and natural sweetness. They're an easy way to make everyday meals more nutritious.

A balanced diet matters

While these fruits can be a healthy addition to your diet, they are not a standalone treatment for fatty liver disease. Managing the condition typically involves maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting processed foods and alcohol, and following your doctor's advice. If you have fatty liver or any other liver-related condition, it's always best to consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

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