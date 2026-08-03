Trying to choose between fish and chicken? Here's what a gastroenterologist recommends

New Delhi:

Proteins form an integral part of a nutritious meal, but when it comes to the debate over whether fish or chicken is healthier, most people find it difficult to choose between the two. Regardless of your objective, whether it is losing weight, building muscle or improving cardiovascular health, both foods offer exceptional health benefits.

According to Dr Kshitiz Sharan, Consultant – Gastroenterology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, the answer is not that simple. Both fish and chicken have their own advantages, and the healthier choice depends on your individual requirements and the way the food is prepared.

Why fish stands out

Fish has an inherent nutritional advantage due to its high content of omega-3 fatty acids, especially fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel and tuna.

According to Dr Sharan, omega-3 fatty acids promote heart health, reduce inflammation, support brain function and may also help prevent chronic illnesses.

Fish also provides high-quality protein, vitamin D, iodine and vitamin B12, nutrients that are often lacking in people's regular diets.

Studies have found that eating fish instead of red and processed meats can lower the risk of obesity, heart disease and even premature death. Replacing meats high in saturated fat with fish may also have positive effects on metabolic health.

Why chicken is still a healthy choice

Skinless chicken breast, in particular, is a great source of lean protein.

It is low in saturated fat and contains essential nutrients such as niacin, selenium, phosphorus and vitamin B6.

According to Dr Sharan, chicken is especially beneficial for people looking to build muscle mass or recover after illness or exercise. It is also generally more affordable and widely available than most varieties of fish.

The cooking method matters more than you think

Whether you prefer fish or chicken, the way it is prepared makes a significant difference to its nutritional value.

Fried fish and fried chicken can add a large amount of calories, sodium and unhealthy fats to your diet, reducing many of their health benefits.

Some of the healthier ways to prepare them include:

Grilling

Baking

Steaming

Roasting

Air frying

Should you eat fish or chicken?

According to Dr Sharan, rather than choosing one over the other, you should include both as part of a well-balanced diet.

He recommends eating fish at least twice a week, including at least one serving of oily fish, while choosing chicken on other days.

Individuals with seafood allergies or medical conditions such as kidney disease should consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to their diet.

The verdict

While fish offers unique heart and brain health benefits through its omega-3 fatty acids, chicken provides a lean and versatile source of protein that supports muscle health and helps keep you feeling full.

According to Dr Sharan, the healthiest diet is not about choosing one protein over another. Instead, it focuses on eating minimally processed foods, using healthy cooking methods, controlling portion sizes and maintaining an overall nutrient-rich diet.

Also read:

Mediterranean diet vs Indian diet: Do you really need to give up dal-roti to stay healthy?