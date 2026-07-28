Mediterranean diet vs Indian diet: Do you really need to give up dal-roti to stay healthy?

New Delhi:

The Mediterranean diet has become one of the world's most celebrated eating patterns. From fitness influencers to doctors and longevity experts, everyone seems to be talking about the benefits of olive oil, salmon, colourful salads and whole grains. Scroll through social media, and it's easy to feel that healthy eating begins with hummus and quinoa.

But does living a longer, healthier life really mean replacing your everyday dal, roti and sabzi? Experts say not at all. On the contrary, a well-thought-out Indian diet can actually be equally healthy.

As per Dr Pankaj Sharma, Director, Department of Robotics, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, and Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology at Medanta Hospital, Noida, good health does not depend on following the latest diet fads but rather eating balanced and nutritious meals all the time.

Dr Pankaj Sharma says, "There is this belief that the Mediterranean diet is some sort of a miracle cure since it is so often talked about in social media circles. In reality, its biggest strength lies in its emphasis on whole foods, healthy fats, vegetables, legumes, and portion control. Interestingly, many traditional Indian meals already include these principles. We simply need to move away from excessive refined carbohydrates, fried foods and processed snacks."

Why is the Mediterranean diet so popular?

The Mediterranean diet includes a high intake of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds, olive oil along with moderate consumption of seafood and dairy products while avoiding processed foods, sweetened beverages and refined items.

This diet enjoys a huge following due to decades of scientific evidence supporting its heart-healthy benefits and reduced risk of developing certain chronic diseases through improved metabolic health. Yet scientists emphasise that these benefits do not come from one so-called "superfood". Instead, they are a consequence of an overall balanced eating pattern.

Is there any possibility of a healthy traditional Indian diet?

There definitely is such an option, but only under certain conditions.

Traditional Indian meals are rich in nutritious foods, including dals, legumes, seasonal vegetables, curd, millets, whole wheat and spices.

The problem isn't Indian food itself. According to experts, the real concern is the growing dependence on ultra-processed snacks, sugary drinks, oversized portions, frequent takeaways and refined carbohydrates.

Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney explains, "There is a misconception that healthy eating has to be imported from another culture. A balanced Indian diet built around whole grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables and limited processed foods can support long-term health just as effectively. The focus should be on dietary patterns rather than individual ingredients."

What do both diets have in common?

Instead of comparing Indian and Mediterranean cuisines, experts suggest looking at the healthy habits they share.

They encourage plenty of fruits and vegetables

Both diets emphasise eating seasonal produce every day. Fruits and vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants that help protect the body against disease.

Whole foods come first

Whether it's a bowl of homemade dal or Mediterranean lentil soup, minimally processed foods remain the foundation of healthy eating.

Healthy fats play an important role

Olive oil is a staple of the Mediterranean diet, while Indian meals can include healthy fats through traditional oils, nuts, seeds and fatty fish. The key is limiting trans fats and avoiding repeated deep frying.

Protein supports healthy ageing

Pulses, dairy products, eggs, fish and lean meats help maintain muscle mass, keep you fuller for longer and support healthy ageing.

Where do the two diets differ?

One of the biggest differences is the type of fats and carbohydrates commonly consumed.

While the Mediterranean diet consists mainly of olive oil, fish and whole grains, the current Indian diet often contains higher amounts of polished rice, maida, sweets and fried foods.

According to experts, these modern eating habits, rather than traditional Indian dishes, are contributing to the rise in obesity and lifestyle diseases.

According to Dr Sharma, "From a bariatric point of view, you would often find that it's not about the type of diet but about the amount and quality of food that determine your health. It does not matter whether one follows an Indian or Mediterranean diet. If one consistently eats calorie-dense foods in excess, the risk of obesity becomes higher."

Which diet is healthier for preventing diseases?

Studies have shown that maintaining a healthy weight, eating more plant-based foods, limiting processed meat, reducing sugar and staying physically active help prevent heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer.

These healthy habits can be achieved through either an Indian or Mediterranean diet when followed sensibly.

Dr Varshney says, "There is no single perfect diet for everyone. The healthiest eating pattern is one that is balanced, practical, culturally acceptable and sustainable over the long term. Rather than chasing viral food trends, people should focus on building consistent habits that reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and several cancers."

So, which diet should you choose?

If you're wondering whether you need to give up your favourite Indian meals, the answer is reassuring.

Dr Sharma concludes, "You don't have to abandon Indian food to eat healthily. Small changes, such as increasing vegetables, improving protein intake, choosing whole grains, cutting back on sugary drinks and practising portion control, can transform a traditional Indian diet into one that supports lifelong health."

Dr Varshney agrees, adding, "The real winner isn't the Mediterranean diet or the Indian diet. It's a diet that you can follow consistently while keeping it balanced, nutritious and minimally processed. Long-term health is built by everyday choices, not by following the latest social media trend."

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