Want to kickstart Navratri in style? Here are five celeb-approved looks to help you do that

Here are 5 celeb approved looks to kick start Navratri in style!

With the festive season just around the corner, it's time to start the preparations to look like the best version of yourself. And what's better than Navratri to embrace the Indian woman in you and turn heads? Take inspiration from these celebrities on how to nail the festive season look like a true bawse! Go turn heads now!

1. Go back to the classics like Deepika.

A beautiful silk saree in the most gorgeous shade of magenta or red can never go wrong. It suits anyone and everyone and is perfect for any festival. Bright colors like reds and pinks are anyway considered auspicious in the Hindu mythologies. Take cues from Deepika Padukone here and wear it with beautiful traditional jewellery.

2. Anarkali kurta for the win!

Be it Diwali, Navratri, Rakshabandhan a friend's wedding, a trusty Anarkali will never betray you. Even Sonam Kapoor swears by it. Just try and pair it differently with a new hairstyle and beautiful jewellery and you'll be good to go!

3. Turn heads in a saree, but with a twist

You can look stunning without spending a bomb. Just take a beautiful plain bright coloured saree and belt it up. Add a statement-making necklace and you'll be great to go! Here's Malaika giving you lessons on how to stand out in the most basic pieces.

4. Try the colour-blocking trend

Take cues from Neha Dhupia and try the colour blocking trend on a lehenga. A skirt and a crop top in the same colour and a dupatta in a completely contrasting one, your outfit would turn out to be completely different and eye-catching.

5. A kurta and skirt set to go from simple to stunning

This is as simple as it can get. Effortless, stylish and totally desi, take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari to look like a bomb at Navratri this year. We are totally loving the colour btw!

