Arpita Mehta's Ceremonial brings India's textile heritage to life at India Couture Week 2026

New Delhi:

For ages, Indian couture has drawn its strength from the country's rich textile traditions. However, the most exciting collections are those that bring heritage into the present. At Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, Arpita Mehta unveiled her debut couture collection, Ceremonial, which celebrated traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern silhouettes and a fresh approach to occasion wear.

Unveiled in New Delhi, the collection marked a significant milestone in the designer's journey. Over the past decade, Arpita Mehta has built a distinct design language rooted in vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and effortless elegance.

A tribute to India's timeless textiles

The collection placed India's rich textile traditions at its heart. Instead of reinventing heritage crafts, Arpita Mehta chose to preserve their authenticity while expressing them through a contemporary design language.

Bandhani, Banarasi and tissue fabrics were thoughtfully paired with Kantha embroidery, making its debut in the designer's couture vocabulary. The label's signature mirror work was enhanced with vintage-inspired gemstone embellishments, creating richly textured surfaces that felt both luxurious and modern.

Modern silhouettes for today's celebrations

The collection reflected the evolving way women celebrate special occasions. Sculpted lehengas, flowing saris, corseted blouses, contemporary drapes and versatile separates came together to create ensembles that balanced tradition with individuality.

These designs were complemented by a palette of soft shades such as coconut, rose tan, sage, seafoam and teal, which gradually transitioned into richer hues of violet and sindoor red. The result was occasion wear that felt elegant, wearable and unmistakably modern.

An immersive runway inspired by vintage luxury

The experience extended far beyond the garments. Rather than presenting a conventional runway, the show transported guests into a space inspired by the members-only lounges of the 1970s and 1980s.

The immersive setting was designed by creative show director Pranav Goswamy. The décor featured Indo-European furniture alongside brass accents, suede, velvet, fringe detailing and layered textiles. Jaipur Rugs added warmth through handcrafted carpets inspired by Turkish and Persian interiors.

Where nostalgia meets contemporary glamour

The soundtrack further enhanced the collection's storytelling by blending contemporary house music with subtle influences from iconic Bollywood sounds of the 1970s and 1980s, creating an atmosphere that celebrated modern Indian occasion dressing.

Ceremonial viewed ceremonies not as rigid traditions but as deeply personal expressions of individuality, movement and self-expression.

A confident couture debut

Speaking about her first showcase at India Couture Week, Arpita Mehta described Ceremonial as a celebration of India's living textile heritage rather than something preserved in the past. Every craft, silhouette and detail was designed to reflect how modern women celebrate while remaining deeply rooted in tradition.

With Ceremonial, Arpita Mehta successfully translated her signature design language into couture. By combining heritage textiles, contemporary silhouettes and immersive storytelling, the collection presented a compelling vision of occasion wear where craftsmanship and modern aesthetics came together seamlessly, making it one of the standout showcases at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026.

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